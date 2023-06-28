Sinn Fein’s finances and party donations must come under scrutiny after US filings, says DUP

A DUP MLA has called for greater scrutiny of Sinn Fein’s finances after filings released in the United States revealed it had received more than $50,000 from a republican fundraising group there ahead of last year’s Assembly election.

The DUP’s East Belfast MLA and spokesman on US engagement, David Brooks, has said that questions need to be asked about Sinn Fein finances on both sides of the border, while accusing the republican party of having a “conveniently partitionist” attitude to donations.

The DUP said its call follows filings with the Department of Justice in the United States showing that in advance of last year’s Assembly election, more than $54,000 was sent to Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland by the Friends of Sinn Fein organisation in the United States.

The Electoral Commission has a list of acceptable donors from whom NI parties can accept money.

They include individuals on the UK electoral register, overseas electors and those leaving bequests, Irish citizens, UK and most Irish registered companies, trade unions, building societies and limited liability partnerships.

In addition, parties can accept donations, but not loans, from certain types of trusts, certain public funds and from anyone who is paying for the reasonable costs of a visit outside the UK.

Under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 (PPERA), there are controls on which donations and loans a political party can accept.

Certain donations and loans must be recorded and reported to the electoral commission.

However, donations of £500 or less are outside the scope of PPERA and do not need to be recorded or reported.

Mr Brooks said: “Sinn Fein is not a normal political party, not least because they are the richest party on either side of the border yet outsourced the management of social media accounts to people in Serbia.

“Foreign donations are outlawed across all other parts of the United Kingdom and in the Republic of Ireland, yet at least $50,000 was funnelled to Sinn Fein in advance of last year’s Assembly election.

“Sinn Fein happily trumpet how their organisation in Northern Ireland is entirely separate from the party in the Republic when it comes to money.

“Sinn Fein not only takes a conveniently partitionist attitude to such donations, but there are serious questions about its wider finances.”

He added: “It is time that Sinn Fein’s finances were the subject of serious scrutiny on both sides of the border.

“There have been claims of financial irregularities amounting to ‘hundreds of thousands of euro’ within the Republic.

“As a major property owner on the island of Ireland and the richest party, there needs to be transparency and openness about Sinn Fein finances.”

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said Mr Brooks and his party colleagues should “focus their efforts on getting back to work around the Executive table” with the other parties.

“Workers and families living in the real world are struggling in the here and now with food and heating costs, rising rent and mortgages, and getting school places for their children and have no time for juvenile nonsense and distraction politics,” the statement added.