Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams breaks foot blaming press officer

Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams has broken his foot.

The veteran republican announced on Twitter that he had broken "some wee bones" posting a picture showing him in a cast on his right foot.

"RGs fault," he tweeted, in reference to his long-serving press officer Richard McAuley.

"I told him not to stand on my toes, but he didn't listen," Mr Adams joked.

Mr Adams said that he received "great treatment" for his injury at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

"Nurses and other health workers were brilliant," he said.

Former IRA man Mr McAuley has been at the former Sinn Fein president's side throughout his career.

Mr Adams' near 40-year political career quietly ended on Tuesday as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar dissolved the Dail ahead of next month's General Election.

The former Sinn Fein leader had already announced he would not seek re-election as Louth TD.

He told RTE that he was glad to see the return of power-sharing at Stormont last week, describing it as a "very, very good day".

“There needs to be a place to moderate differences and define common ground and hopefully, that’s what we now have," Mr Adams said.

“It doesn’t have to be always on the streets, it does not have to be these mad radio talk programmes, it does not have to be who shouts and yells the loudest.

“Politicians have a mandate, we have differences and there is now a space to moderate those differences and to make progress for everyone.”