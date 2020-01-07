Sinn Fein's John Gormley to replace Deirdre Hargey on Belfast City Council

It comes after it was announced Ms Hargey will be taking over from Mairtin O Muilleoir as MLA for South Belfast, following the latter's decision to leave politics.

John Gormley, who is orignally from Omagh, has lived in the Lower Ormeau area of Belfast for more than 30 years and is the current chair of the Lower Ormeau Residents' Action Group, a community development organisation.

The former Director of Information Services at Queen's University said he is "proud and honoured" to have been selected to be a councillor for the Botanic ward.

“I have worked closely with Deirdre over many years and know the great work she has done for the people of Botanic and wider south Belfast," he added.

“Having been active in community politics for a number of years, I will continue to stand up for the people of south Belfast and play my part in building the new Belfast for all.”