Sinn Fein's Martina Anderson apologises for 'clumsy' comment about Troubles pensions going to those 'who fought Britain's dirty war in Ireland'

Sinn Fein's Martina Anderson has apologised "unreservedly" for remarks she made claiming the Troubles victims' pension would mainly benefit "those who fought Britain's dirty war in Ireland".

The MLA for Foyle said her comments were "clumsy" and were not directed at the "people who suffered serious harm during the conflict".

"It was never my intention to cause them any hurt," she said, in a statement on Wednesday morning.

"All victims of the conflict deserve acknowledgement of their pain and loss and I support them in their efforts to get their pension."

It's after politicians from across the divide rounded on the politician for the remarks made in a Tweet on Tuesday, which was later deleted.

Earlier that day, Justice Minister Naomi Long had said that the scheme could cost up to £800m.

Ms Anderson Tweeted: "£800m 4 pensions mainly for those who fought Britain's dirty war in Ireland. £800m mainly 4 those involved in collusion.

"£800m mainly 4 British troops like Paras who murdered people on Bloody Sunday and Ballymurphy. £800m mainly to discriminate and criminalise and exclude."

Politicians from the DUP and SDLP went on to urge the Sinn Fein leadership to sanction the Foyle MLA for a Tweet that was, as they described, "deeply offensive", asking Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill to clarify their position.

It comes just a week after Sinn Fein was ordered by the High Court to stop blocking the implementation of the pension scheme, which they have claimed discriminates against former republican prisoners.

The Justice Minister Naomi Long said Ms Anderson's tweet was "an outrageous, gratuitous insult to all those who will qualify for the pension".

Mrs Long said: "Sinn Fein have a right to their view about how the Government has implemented the pension. They have a right to make their case, as has every party. They do not have a right to launch such vitriol at those who will qualify or smear them in this way."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described Ms Anderson's comments as "unacceptable, disgusting and grossly insulting to hundreds of victims who sustained life-changing physical and psychological injuries".

He said: "The campaign Sinn Fein has waged against delivering this pension, forcing victims who have endured decades of hardship living with deep physical and emotional scars to go to court to get what they deserve, has been deeply disturbing.

"How much more insult can Sinn Fein add to the injury that these victims have sustained?

"How much more pain are they willing to inflict on people who have survived the most horrendous atrocities? Martina Anderson is a senior Sinn Fein MLA. Her party president Mary Lou McDonald and joint First Minister Michelle O'Neill should urgently clarify if they believe victims applying for this pension are 'mainly those who fought Britain's dirty war' or were 'involved in collusion'."

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said: "Tweets like this confirm the complete lack of integrity from Sinn Fein.

"Having spent years denying the rights of innocent victims to a pension, and followed that up by disobeying the law, we now have this piece of deluded nonsense from Martina Anderson."

Mr Beattie said the party seemed determined to "slur" IRA victims and was showing it was shameless and had "an appalling lack of humanity".

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton described Ms Anderson's comments as "patent nonsense".

He said: "People who have lived most of their lives with shrapnel from an explosion in their body - or who are haunted with the smell, taste and noise of a bombing - should not be labelled by Martina Anderson."

He added that he would be "exploring with the Northern Ireland Assembly authorities whether this statement is in fact a breach of the Members' code of conduct".

He said: "In my view it falls well short of decency, never mind the standards expected from an MLA."