Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald gave interview to ‘Putin propaganda’ TV station Russia Today

The station, formerly known as Russia Today, has faced accusations of being a propaganda machine for Vladimir Putin’s regime. The EU said this week it was taking the unprecedented step of banning the channel along with another state-owned channel, Sputnik, from broadcast and satellite TV in member states, while Google banned both channels from YouTube.

In the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, Sinn Féin said last night it no longer gives interviews to RT, which has described itself as an “autonomous” operation financed by the Russian Federation.

Ms McDonald gave an 18-minute interview to RT on Going Underground with Afshin Rattansi on February 26 last year in which Ms McDonald was described as “the president of Ireland’s most popular party” and “the leader of Éire’s opposition”.

The interview touched primarily on issues related to Northern Ireland including recourse for victims of the Troubles, the Covid-19 crisis, Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol, a border poll and hospital waiting lists.

At one point she hailed Rita O’Hare, a leading Sinn Féin fundraiser in the US, as “an extraordinary and outstanding woman” whom she encouraged Mr Rattansi to interview. Ms O’Hare is wanted in the UK as part of an investigation into the attempted murder of a British soldier.

Ms McDonald also denied that Ireland was an “aircraft carrier” of the United States whose troops have landed in Shannon Airport and said Ireland was “militarily neutral”.

Responding to queries from the Irish Independent last night, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “This interview is over a year old and was exclusively about Irish affairs and matters pertaining to Ireland. Sinn Féin no longer gives interviews with RT.”

Mr Rattansi has been a vocal critic of the ban on RT and yesterday said on Twitter that Eir’s decision to remove RT and RT Documentaries from its television platform meant that Ireland “de facto endorses continental-wide media ­censorship of RT”.