Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald to deliver keynote speech at Bloody Sunday commemoration in Londonderry

The president of Sinn Fein is set to deliver the 2023 Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture at the Guildhall in Derry ahead of the 51st anniversary of the atrocity.

Mary Lou McDonald will be the keynote speaker in what is one of the key events in the Bloody Sunday Trust’s annual commemorative programme and said she is “honoured” to be a part of it.

“The courage and resilience of the families and the enduring spirit of Derry and its people are an inspiration for everyone who wants an Ireland free of discrimination and prejudice,” she said.

“For 51 years, the memories of those innocents murdered by the British Army on the streets of the Bogside have stood as indelible symbols of the fight for justice and truth.

"Today, they stand as a beacon of hope for a better future for all.”

The speech will be followed by an “in conversation” event with Ms McDonald facilitated by local journalist Paul McFadden.

The Director of the Bloody Sunday Trust, Maeve Mc Laughlin, said it will bring what has been a successful 50th anniversary programme to a close.

"After what has been a very significant year for the families and for this city – the Bloody Sunday Trust is delighted to announce that the annual Bloody Sunday Lecture for the 51st anniversary will be delivered by Uachtarán Shinn Féin, Mary Lou Mc Donald.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, said the annual lecture is a key element of the commemoration programme and gives locals a chance to hear from those who have played a pivotal role in supporting the families.

“I am delighted that Mary Lou McDonald is the guest speaker at this year’s annual lecture,” she said.

“She has been a staunch supporter of the families and a strong advocate for justice.

“I look forward to being part of this event in the Guildhall and to having the opportunity to hear Mary Lou address the people of Derry."

Ms Duffy also acknowledged “the continued resilience and strength shown by the families and the work done by the Bloody Sunday Trust to ensure we never forget what happened on our streets 51 years ago”.

"I would encourage everyone to come along and be part of this important lecture and discussion, and to take part also in the wider programme of events scheduled to take place as part of the anniversary commemoration,” she added.

The 2023 Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture will take place in the Guildhall, Derry, at 8pm on January 27.