Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey to attend King Charles’ coronation

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey are both to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, it had been confirmed.

The DUP welcomed the move but urged Sinn Fein to go a step further by agreeing to Union flags being flown “on all publicly-funded buildings on Coronation day”.

Confirming she would be attending the coronation, Ms O’Neill said: “We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations, a time to firmly focus on the future and the opportunities that the next decade will bring.

“I am an Irish Republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion,” she added.

“I am committed to being a First Minister for all, representing the whole community, building good relations between the people of these islands, and advancing peace and reconciliation through respectful and mature engagement.

“Therefore, as First Minister Designate, I will join President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, international figures, church leaders, other party leaders and the Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey for the coronation in London.”

Sinn Fein's Michelle O’Neill on her decision to attend the King’s coronation.

In a letter released on Wednesday, Mr Maskey, who is still acting speaker at Stormont, informed MLAs that he would also be attending.

He said: “It has always been important for me, or indeed any Speaker, to conduct my responsibilities to represent the Assembly in a way that is inclusive and respectful of all the identities and political traditions within it.

“I therefore want to inform Members that I am pleased to attend the coronation of King Charles III on behalf of the Assembly.”

The symbolic religious ceremony, during which Charles will be officially crowned King, is due to take place at Westminster Abbey in central London.

His son, the Duke of Sussex has said he will be taking part, but the Duchess of Sussex will stay in the US and miss Charles’s big day.

Last year, Michelle O’Neill wrote to the Queen ahead of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Sinn Fein vice-president referred to Her Majesty’s 70 years of “dedicated public service to the British people”, and praised her “significant contribution” to the peace process.

Ms O’Neill also referred to the late Queen’s landmark meetings with Sinn Fein over the last decade.

Ms O’Neill wrote at the time: “Personally, I wish to thank you for your warmth and unfailing courtesy on the occasions in which both I and my late colleague Martin McGuinness met with you in 2012 in Belfast during your Diamond Jubilee, and thereafter at Windsor Castle during the State Visit of President of Ireland Michael D Higgins to the UK in 2014.”

President Michael D Higgins will also be making history by becoming the first Irish head of state to attend the coronation of a British monarch.

President Higgins and his wife, Sabina, will travel to London to attend the ceremony. They will also attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on the evening before.

President Higgins made the first Irish state visit to the UK in 2014 after Queen Elizabeth had three years previously made the first visit to the Republic by a British monarch since independence.

DUP spokesman on Local Government Brian Kingston MLA has said the decision of Michelle O’Neill to attend the King’s Coronation is a "step in the right direction”.

But, he called on Sinn Fein to demonstrate their commitment to a shared future by “supporting the Union Flag being raised on all publicly funded buildings on Coronation Day.”

Mr Kingston said: “Michelle O’Neill’s attendance at the Coronation is an improvement on previous refusals at similar such royal occasions, but needs communicated to rank and file Sinn Fein elected members.

"In many minority unionist Councils Sinn Fein opposed unionist plans to mark the Coronation.

“If Sinn Fein truly believes in building a shared future, then they should have no problem in supporting the Union Flag being raised on all public buildings to mark the Coronation.

“Sinn Fein elected members have led a campaign in Councils across Northern Ireland to remove every element of Royalty and aspects of Britishness.

“This decision by Michelle O’Neill must be about more than a photograph, there needs to be a change of wider policy and attitude by Sinn Fein.”

Meanwhile, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has described the Sinn Féin leader’s decision to attend the coronation as “shameful”.

“The monarchy represents everything that is wrong with our society,” he stated.

“Gross wealth inequality, inherited privilege, and empire are nothing to celebrate. Sinn Féin should be ashamed of the decision to attend King Charles’ coronation.

“We are socialists. We recognise that there are people across these islands who will struggle to make ends meet while this lavish coronation ceremony takes place. We would never attend such a ceremony - we want to make monarchy history."

He added: “While the Sinn Féin leader toasts the Head of the British armed forces, we will think of the millions murdered, maimed, and brutalised by Britain’s imperialist ventures from Belfast to Baghdad.”