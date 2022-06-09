Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill slams Stormont boycott as ‘utterly contemptible’

Sinn Fein’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill has slammed the DUP’s boycott of Stormont as “utterly contemptible, cruel and self-serving”.

Ms O’Neill made the comments in Belfast at Sinn Fein’s first party gathering since the Assembly elections last month.

The historic result saw Sinn Fein finish as the largest party in Northern Ireland, Ms O’Neill said she was now the “First Minister in waiting”.

In a wide-ranging speech, she also said that if the Stormont institutions could not be restored that joint authority from both London and Dublin should be considered.

She added that the DUP’s ongoing boycott of Stormont, due to concerns around the Northern Ireland protocol, were no longer excusable.

“There is currently £435m sitting in the Stormont bank account to help households with the cost of living rises that cannot be released until an Executive is formed,” she said.

“It is utterly contemptible, cruel and self-serving of the DUP to prevent those who are struggling to make ends meet from getting the financial supports they are depending on to heat their homes, and put food on the table.

“To tell those workers and families that they cannot get the supports they are entitled to because of the ‘Protocol’ does not wash.”

Turning to Boris Johnson, she said he had made “a complete hames of things” as Prime Minister,

She accused him of only being interested in “holding onto power” and serving the interests of the London elite.

Ms O’Neill maintained that the protocol remained the most viable option for dealing with trade, as it gave Northern Ireland access to both the British and EU single market…the most powerful trading bloc in the world.

“There is no cost to us being inside the single market, but enormous costs if we are not,” she said.

With Boris Johnson expected to introduce legislation soon that would make unilateral changes to the protocol, she said he was risking a “colossal political and economic impact”.

“The threat of unilateral action by the Tories to legislate and breach international law serves nobody’s interests, anywhere at any time,” she said.

Referencing a recent vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister, she said: “With 40% of his own MPs diverging in this week’s confidence vote he has big choices to make in the interests of his own country and people.

“But, the absurdity of people of this island being subjected to this figure of disrepute is untenable.”

Ms O’Neill also voiced her solidarity with the Harte and McAreavey families, after a video emerged of two men singing an offensive song about the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

She said the public had been angered by the “hate-filled, sectarian and misogynistic” incident, and questioned how society could move forward.

She said her party wanted to introduce incitement to hatred legislation, which would have made the incident criminal behaviour.

In the rest of her speech, Ms O’Neill spoke out against Government plans to deal with the legacy of the Troubles calling it “a judicial blackout with the denial of truth and justice for scores of families.”

She also said that joint authority over Northern Ireland between London and Dublin should be considered in the future if Stormont was not restored.

“If those elected to serve fail to restore the democratic institutions then it is not a case of Direct Rule from London on the cards, but Joint Authority from Dublin and London

,” she said.

“And if the people decide, Sinn Féin hopes to lead that government from Dublin.”