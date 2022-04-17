Sinn Fein’s quest for united Ireland will ‘fail’, insist unionist parties

The leaders of the UUP and TUV said Sinn Fein’s quest for a united Ireland will fail after Mary Lou McDonald told an Easter parade in west Belfast she seeks "partnership" with unionists to help achieve her party’s ultimate objective.

The Sinn Fein leader said on Sunday unionists must have an "equal part" in building what she described as a new Ireland.

Meanwhile, the party’s northern leader Michelle O’Neill said Sinn Fein wants to lead governments in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Both Ms McDonald and Ms O’Neill were speaking during Easter commemorations to mark 106 years since the 1916 Rising.

Responding to Ms McDonald’s remarks in Milltown Cemetery, TUV leader Jim Allister said she “must take unionists for fools” and described a united Ireland as a “hopeless quest”.

Read more Mary Lou McDonald seeks ‘partnership’ with unionists to build united Ireland

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said Sinn Fein’s united Ireland objective “is failing and will continue to fail” as long as they “sanitise” their support for the IRA during the Troubles.

“So as they try to reach out to unionists, I offer them a radical idea,” stated Mr Beattie. “Denounce terrorism, denounce the murder of our citizens, denounce those who hid in the shadows to kill men, women and children.

“From that basic position of humanity we can then work towards helping the people of Northern Ireland deal with the cost of living crisis.”

Addressing the large crowd that assembled in Milltown Cemetery, Ms McDonald urged unionists to “walk this journey with us” to a united Ireland.

"A future of equality and freedom belongs to you,” she stated. “A future of progress and change belongs to you. A future of prosperity and opportunity belongs to you.

"It is not for anybody to invite you in; that future is already yours. It is about you, it is of you, it is for you.

"British government after British government has disrespected and failed you, time and again.

"Imagine instead the liberating possibility of full freedom to make all decisions here, in a parliament here, for the people who live here.”

Ms McDonald added that if Sinn Fein become the largest party after May’s Assembly election in May, Ms O’Neill will be nominated as First Minister.

Addressing the upcoming election, Ms O’Neill told those gathered in Carrickmore, Co Tyrone, it was “about the future, the next generation and what people, from whatever background or tradition, can achieve” if they work together.

She stated that after May 5, her party is committed to get the Assembly and Executive up and running “without delay”.

"We want to lead, not just in the Executive but across Ireland,” Ms O’Neill told the crowd. "We are determined in the time ahead to lead a government in Dublin.

"We wish to unite our people and our country and with the support of citizens, that is what we will do."