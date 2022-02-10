Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Jim Allister to address anti-protocol rally in Dromore

Baroness Kate Hoey and former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib will also take part in the event organised by Lower Iveagh District Lodge Number 1.

Lower Iveagh District Master, John Wilkinson, said: “The Orange Order has been to the fore in opposing the protocol which partitions the United Kingdom.

“A border has been driven down the Irish Sea without the consent of the people of Northern Ireland, undermining our constitutional position, damaging our economy and, as the events of the past week have shown, destabilising our politics.

“We as a District are glad to be able to present grassroots unionists with an opportunity to hear from unionist leaders and those taking the fight against the protocol to the courts. We would stress that this event is open to all in the Orange family and wider unionism who are concerned about the ramifications of the EU’s attempt to claim this part of the United Kingdom as its own.

“This rally will provide people with an opportunity to be better educated about the protocol and its dangers. Just what does it mean to be part of a foreign single market and under a foreign customs code and VAT regime? How is it compatible with basic democratic norms to be governed by foreign laws we don’t make and can’t change and overseen by a foreign court?”