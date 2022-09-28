Sir Jeffrey Donaldson calls on NI Protocol Bill to be ‘expedited’ as Secretary of State reiterates Stormont election threat

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called for the UK Government to “expedite” the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill after a meeting between the Secretary of State and Irish Foreign Minister.

Mr Donaldson was speaking after the pair met at Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday and Mr Coveney said "a lot" can be done to make progress on the protocol stalemate.

Following the meeting Mr Heaton-Harris said: "I will have to call an election on October 28 if there is no executive.

"It is a very small period of time to get things moving and there are important discussions between London and Brussels, as well as between Simon and myself, but these discussions can move forward.

"I am really confident that they will move forward.

"The mood music that everybody talks about is seemingly very positive.

"We now have to make sure that music turns into something much more fundamental that allows all parties to reform the executive.

The ongoing row was reignited again when the EU's former negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc "must not and will not back down" on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Donaldson’s party and other unionists in Northern Ireland strongly oppose the post-Brexit trading arrangement which puts barriers on goods crossing the Irish Sea.

The DUP have blocked the election of a Speaker at Stormont and refused to enter into the Executive until legislation potentially overriding the protocol fully passes through Westminster.

Speaking after the British and Irish politicians met in Belfast, Mr Donaldson repeated his call the protocol is “undermining the foundational stones of devolution”.

“The Secretary of State and the Republic of Ireland’s Foreign Minister should focus on replacing the protocol with arrangements which unionists can support,” he said.

“This would recognise that we operate power sharing in Northern Ireland rather than majority rule. Not one unionist MLA or MP supports the protocol.

“There were over two years of negotiations, yet the EU failed to recognise the flaws of the protocol or change their negotiating mandate.

“Repeatedly telling us “there will be no renegotiation”. I would love to see a negotiated outcome but there appears to be little interest in either Brussels or Dublin to recognise the concerns of unionists.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill represents progress, but the Government should expedite it through its legislative processes. Those seeking to delay and derail the Bill are only delaying the return of devolution.”

Mr Coveney meanwhile suggested the UK simply scrapping checks on goods is “unreasonable and unrealistic”.

"If that is accepted, then I think the EU is willing to go a very long way - I think - to actually recognise the different risk category that goods that are staying in Northern Ireland should be in, but the only way that could work is if there is real-time and very complete data-sharing on goods that are transiting,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former negotiator for the EU urged the trading bloc to “not back down” on the issue.

He also said Brexit was a “blow” to the European Union.

"Since 2016, the EU has worked to look for technical solutions to the problem created by Brexit," Mr Barnier said during a speech at Iveagh House in Dublin.

He said that he worked with "objectivity, without any kind of ideology, just to find rational solutions to the problem created by Brexit, and only by Brexit".

He said that despite "dogmatism from the consecutive British governments", an agreement, which includes the Northern Ireland Protocol, was reached.

"The European Union must not and will not back down on the protocol of Ireland and Northern Ireland. We must ask that it be respected by the British government. This is international law."