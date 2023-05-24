Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: Cash proposals part of talks to restore Stormont

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has confirmed that more financial support for Northern Ireland is part of talks with the Government to restore Stormont.

The DUP leader said he also expects Westminster to bring forward legislation to address unionist concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol. The DUP is adamant it won’t return to Stormont until its concerns around the post-Brexit reading arrangements are addressed.

However, recently the party has highlighted Northern Ireland’s funding arrangements under the Barnett formula as a major concern after the Secretary of State made savage cutbacks to the budget.

The DUP has also moved away from outright opposition to the protocol deal to a handful of specific concerns with the Windsor Framework trade arrangements, suggesting legislation to protect Northern Ireland’s position in the UK could be part of a deal to get them back in government.

Yesterday, Mr Donaldson said the DUP was preparing proposals over Stormont funding, which had to be part of the talks “if we’re to see an Executive restored on a sustainable and stable basis”.

He added: “That’s not just about resolving the issues around the Windsor Framework and the Northern Ireland Protocol, it is also about ensuring that we’ve got the resource to make the reforms that we need in Northern Ireland and to deliver healthcare, education and all the other vital public services.

“We are developing a range of proposals for the Government, they are aware of the outline of what it is we need.

“It’s not just for the DUP, it’s for Northern Ireland, we need to ensure that when Stormont is restored it can deliver, that the foundations are solid and that the Assembly and Executive is sustainable. That’s what I’m in the business of delivering.”

He also said he expects the Government to bring forward legislation to address unionist concerns around the NI Protocol.

Speaking at the launch of the Trade NI report at Westminster, Mr Donaldson said: “We’re discussing a range of issues with the Government, not least our budgetary challenges in Northern Ireland as well as the need to address the problems created by the protocol and where we feel the Windsor Framework falls short of providing that solution.”

He added: “The Government knows what is needed and I believe the Government will bring forward what is required.”

However, Chris Heaton-Harris appeared to suggest that more money would follow the formation of an Executive, not the other way round.

The NI Secretary said: “I think we want to get the Executive up and running before we go anywhere near any other questions, because there is a desperate need to get the Executive up and running.

“I’ve asked a lot of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, who are delivering public services in a certain way at this point in time.

“I think we’ve seen that people want their politicians to get into Stormont and start making political choices about how money is spent in Northern Ireland, and that’s what we need to see.”

He replied simply “yeah”, when asked whether there was any meaningful engagement ongoing with the DUP.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the people of Northern Ireland sent a clear message that they want power-sharing back up and running in last week’s election.

He pledged to the Dail that he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would do all they could to help restore Stormont.