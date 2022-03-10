Sir Jeffrey Donaldson insists Budget deadlock can be resolved without a First Minister

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted the Budget impasse can be resolved without a first minister being nominated.

The Lagan Valley MP has also stood over the DUP’s decision to collapse Stormont due to the NI Protocol.

His party is coming under increasing pressure to nominate a first minister to enable the Stormont Executive to agree a budget and release an additional £300 million in funding.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill said that is the only solution.

Speaking at his party headquarters in east Belfast on Thursday evening, Sir Jeffrey disputed Ms O’Neill’s account of the party leaders meeting earlier on Thursday being "very robust".

He believes the leaders had a "good discussion" and there is no functioning Executive because of the harm the Northern Ireland Protocol is doing and that still needs to be addressed.

"It's unfortunate we're in the situation but we know why we are in that situation. For months I warned about what would happen if the Government and the EU didn't take action to address the issues around the protocol, they failed to do that and I was left with no alternative but to take the action I have taken in relation to the Executive,” Sir Jeffrey said.

"However I think there are ways in which we can address the needs that are out there at the moment.

“People are facing rapidly rising costs with home heating, with fuel to run their motor vehicles and as I said yesterday to the Prime Minister in the House of Commons, we need the Government to act, we need to see a reduction in excise duty on fuel, we need to see a reduction in VAT on home heating so that people get relief from the pressure they are under.

"Of course I want to see our local departments do their part as well but today I didn't hear any specific plan on how that might happen but I have some ideas that we're continuing to explore.

"We'll have a briefing tomorrow morning from the Department of Finance looking at the options that are available to provide support directly to households in Northern Ireland and I'm very clear that's what I want to do."

Asked whether he was considering nominating a first minister, with the other parties saying that is the only way to break the Budget impasse, Sir Jeffrey said that is "not what I understand".

"I think there are options that are available, not least through the Department of Finance, for example in relation to rates. Rates bills will be going out in the next few weeks and I think it is possible for the Executive, for the Department of Finance, to take steps to help people by reducing rates bills," he added.

Addressing the media at Belfast City Hall following a virtual meeting of the party leaders, Michelle O'Neill spoke of "a very forthright and very robust exchange".

Michelle O’Neill and Conor Murphy (Rebecca Black/PA)

She said the party leaders are to meet again on Friday. "The party leaders' meeting happened this morning and it was a very forthright and a very robust exchange.

"It was very clear that every other party leader wants the Executive up and running. It is the only way in which we can distribute financial aid to support people through the cost-of-living crisis, it is the only mechanism in which we can agree a three-year budget, a budget that would have prioritised health, a budget that would have made a difference to people in terms of the cost-of-living crisis.

"We can't get past go in terms of supporting people until the DUP nominate again to the Executive. And that was the very clear message that Jeffrey Donaldson heard from all the other party leaders today.

"We need to do the business, we need to be in the Executive. I stand ready to be in the Executive. Conor Murphy, the Finance Minister, stands ready to be in that Executive today to make these decisions."

Mr Murphy has insisted a budget cannot be struck without an executive in place, meaning an additional £300 million allocated to the administration for the coming financial year cannot be accessed.

In the absence of an agreed budget, departments will have to rely on emergency arrangements to keep day-to-day services running in the 2022/23 financial year.

The impasse over the budget comes amid mounting cost-of-living pressures in Northern Ireland.

The Executive imploded last month when the DUP's Paul Givan resigned as first minister in protest at Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol.

The move automatically removed Ms O'Neill from her post as deputy first minister.

Other ministers remain in post in shadow formats but the wider administration cannot meet or take significant decisions.