Sir Jeffrey Donaldson ‘keen’ to accept Windsor Framework, says ex-DUP minister

A former DUP MLA and Stormont minister has claimed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is “keen to do a deal” and accept the Windsor Framework despite opposition from within the party.

Jim Wells, who quit the DUP after being deselected ahead of the 2022 Assembly election, told BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show that his phone “has gone red hot” since the deal was published with former colleagues eager to share their thoughts.

“My view is that Jeffrey personally would be keen to do a deal, I think he would get the support of the Assembly party but I think he will have real problems with the Westminster group and of course the party’s central executive,” he said.

“There’s nobody pressing Jeffrey Donaldson to accept the framework within the party.

"There’s no enthusiasm for it.

"It’s between those who are objecting it and those who are afraid of the consequences of rejecting it. That’s where the party stands at the moment.”

The former health minister said the DUP leader is wise to take time to consider the deal, but said he believes Sir Jeffrey will have “difficulty selling it” to the wider membership unless there are changes.

It comes after a Sinn Féin MP warned that efforts to restore Stormont should not be bound up with Windsor Framework talks between the UK Government and political parties in Northern Ireland.

Separate talks with the main parties are taking place on Monday and the Secretary of State is expected to provide more detail this week on how the so-called Stormont Brake is going to work.

John Finucane told BBC Radio Ulster there will be no changes to what has been agreed and he expects discussions to focus on clarifying elements of the deal.

“I don’t believe with respect that Chris Heaton-Harris would have the ability to change anything in a deal that has been negotiated,” he said.

“All of the soundings from both Europe and the UK Government since last week have made it clear there is now a full stop.

“Negotiations are over. The deal has been made.

“British Government interests are moving on to the next issue – it’s the same for the EU.”

Mr Finucane questioned what the DUP expects to achieve if the party continues to boycott devolved government here.

“My concern, I think the majority of people’s concern, is that the brake or any aspect of the deal is used as a continued obstacle for the restoration of our Assembly and Executive,” he said.

“I think the negotiations took their course, the negotiations are now over and the deal itself and substance of that deal should always be analysed and run parallel to - not be bound up - within the conversation of whether we will have a functioning Assembly or Executive.”

The DUP has yet to confirm whether it will support the deal which is designed to alter the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Finucane acknowledged that it is right to scrutinise the agreement, but urged Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's party to think of people on hospital waiting lists as they do so.

“People do not have the luxury of time to wait while people pore over an enormous amount of legal text,” he said.

The north Belfast MP said conversations taking place this week should have no bearing on getting Stormont up and running again.

“Whilst we never accepted that a boycott of the institutions was anything more than punitive on people who needed political leadership, if you use the logic that a boycott was there to influence negotiations then there is nothing there that exists that could possibly be influenced,” Mr Finucane said.

The elected representative said the eyes of the world will be on Northern Ireland on St Patrick’s Day and in the run up to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement as he urged politicians to showcase the economic opportunities available in NI.

Addressing concerns that Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill used “inflammatory language” by claiming a UK/Irish arrangement could be the only alternative if the Stormont impasse continues, Mr Finucane insisted the party’s preference is for the DUP to sit around the Executive table.

"I’m not quite sure who that would be inflammatory to,” he added.

An NIO spokesman has previously said joint authority will not be considered.