Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: There should not be electoral ‘no-go areas’ in Northern Ireland

Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson takes a selfie after the launch of their Local Government election manifesto, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw's Bridge, Belfast (Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire) — © PA

The concept of electoral “no-go areas” for candidates canvassing for the upcoming local government elections is “utterly unacceptable”, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

Mr Donaldson addressed the DUP manifesto launch for the council election next week at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast this morning.

During a speech that led with the concept of “finishing the job” of restoring NI’s position within the UK, he revealed one candidate had been been told his life was at risk while canvassing.

“It [abuse] is a lot more widespread than gets reported, even to the point where one of our candidates was told his life is at risk if he canvasses in part of his DEA,” said the Lagan Valley MP.

“That is unacceptable behaviour. Utterly unacceptable and I will not tolerate that kind of situation. There are no ‘no-go’ areas in Northern Ireland in electoral terms.

“That applies to everybody. All candidates should have the ability to canvass freely, to put their perspective across whether on social media or the doorsteps. That’s the kind of society that we want.”

“In terms of what people say on Twitter, we all at times do and say things that we later regret. We are very clear. In all of our dealings we should always be respectful to others.

“We are very strong in our own views and we also ask that people respect our views as well.”

Much of Sir Jeffrey’s speech focused on unity among unionism. He said the splintering of the unionist vote handed seats to “those who would seek to weaken the union”.

“We enter every election and we want to win; all political parties do. I hope unionism has learned a lesson from the Assembly election,” he said.

"That a divided and splintered unionist vote does not benefit our case and does not benefit our ability to deliver a stronger union.

“Therefore, if people want to see unionism progressing, if they want to see the Union maintained, I believe it is right unionists unite around the clear stance of the DUP as taken.

“That’s what we are calling for, and we want to secure victory, victory for the union in this election. That’s what we are out to achieve and that’s what we are going to achieve in this election.”

Mr Donaldson also touched on his party’s policy and opposition to the UK Government’s Illegal Migration Bill, but said some measures needed to be taken against those who “exploit weaknesses” within the system.

“Where people are refugees in this country, where they have entered lawfully or are awaiting a decision, of course people should treat them with respect,” he said.

“We can’t at the same time sit back and watch criminal gangs, human traffickers and others exploit weaknesses in our immigration system."

“We don’t think that what the government are proposing is workable; that’s why we’ve opposed the government’s Migration Bill in the House of Commons for very good reason.”