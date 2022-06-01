Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: Tony Blair’s comments should be a wake up for pro-protocol parties

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said that if “even Tony Blair accepts the protocol has failed, it should be a wake-up call for the pro-protocol parties.”

The former Prime Minister described the Northern Ireland Protocol as a “bad deal” and said it risks “undermining the Good Friday Agreement” on Wednesday.

Writing in the foreword to a new report from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, the former leader said both the European Union and UK should “show maximum flexibility” to reach an agreement.

In a statement, Sir Jeffrey said Mr Blair is correct in his statements.

"The Protocol threatens our place in the United Kingdom, endangers jobs for our people, drives up costs for consumers and reduces choice on our shelves. We’re making progress but we need to keep moving,” he said.

“We will examine these proposals against our seven tests but in stating “it is not a matter of technical work but political will and leadership”, Tony Blair is correct.

“He is also correct to say that the protocol is a bad deal and is undermining the Good Friday Agreement,” he added.

“The EU should take note and recognise the harm the protocol is doing to political stability in Northern Ireland. The political will to get a solution which respects Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom has been absent for too long.”

The MP said that the NI Assembly and Executive must be built on “stable foundations” and said that because “not one unionist MLA supports the Protocol” it makes it “impossible for powersharing to operate on the basis of cross community consensus.”

“Progress is only made in Northern Ireland with the support of unionists and nationalists,” he said.

“If no nationalists supported the Protocol, Washington, London, Brussels and Dublin would be demanding change.

“The DUP has a mandate to see the Protocol replaced with arrangements that restore our place within the UK internal market. Any new arrangements must command the support of unionists as well as nationalists.”

Mr Blair, who was responsible for negotiating the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, said an agreement over the post-Brexit trading arrangements were “in the interests of broader European harmony and trade” amid the war in Ukraine.

Putting pressure on Brussels, he said that “significant movement from the EU” is needed on its current position.

He also suggested that negotiations and agreement should be led “at the highest political level” as a result of the “state of distrust” between the EU and UK.

“There is no escaping the following: the Northern Ireland Protocol, described at the time by Boris Johnson as an “excellent deal” that resolved all the issues around Northern Ireland, was a bad deal and didn’t resolve those issues,” Mr Blair writes.

“If left unresolved, the issues at the heart of the protocol have the capability of causing an enlarged trade conflict between the UK and the EU, or undermining the Good Friday Agreement – and quite possibly both.

“That said, in the interests of broader European harmony and trade – especially at a time when Europe, including the UK, has come together impressively over Ukraine – both the EU and the UK should show maximum flexibility in order to reach an agreement.

“In this paper, we set out a practical way through, one that would obviate the vast majority of checks on goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland, provide a compromise on the involvement of the Court of Justice of the EU, and give greater opportunities for consultation on draft EU laws affecting Northern Ireland to representatives from all sides of the community.

“It is, at least, a possible landing zone for resolution of the dispute. It could be done within the framework of the protocol, but would require significant movement from the EU on its stated position around the protocol’s interpretation.”

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said she was not aware of Mr Blair's comments but she did, however, reject any idea that the protocol undermines the Good Friday Agreement.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," she said.

"The facts are that Brexit caused a huge difficulty for the Good Friday Agreement settlement.

"We've said that consistently from the beginning that Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement were incompatible and we had to find better mechanisms to address that."

The Sinn Fein president was joined by Michelle O’Neill in Brussels when they met the EU's chief negotiator Maroš Šefčovič.

Ms O'Neill said the protocol was supported widely and by a majority of assembly members in Northern Ireland.

She added that the meeting was positive and that talks needed to take place between the EU and the UK "on the basis of good faith and joint solutions".