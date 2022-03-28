Sir Jeffrey ‘not anticipating defeat’ for DUP in election as latest poll has Sinn Fein in front

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leader of the DUP speaks to business leaders at the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry 5 leaders 5 Days event at the Europa hotel on Monday March 28, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has vowed that he is "not anticipating defeat" in the upcoming Assembly election.

Sir Jeffrey was speaking following the latest LucidTalk opinion poll for the Belfast Telegraph which found Sinn Fein out in front, with 26% of respondents saying they would vote for the party. This is a one point rise since our last poll in January.

The DUP was in second place at 19%, up two points since our last poll, and the Alliance Party was sitting in third at 16% - also up two points.

At 13% and down one point since January was the UUP, followed by the SDLP at 11% (unchanged since January) and the TUV on 9%, down three points.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph at a Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry Event in Belfast on Monday, Sir Jeffrey said his party is still in a good position for May's election.

"We believe in devolution, and we’ve worked within the political institutions in Northern Ireland, and I think my speech today indicates our intention to continue working within those political institutions. But I’m also clear that I want to win the election, so you’ll forgive me I’m not going to concede defeat based on an opinion poll," he said.

"I’ve been around long enough now to know that pre-election opinion polls don’t represent the final outcome and so I’m not anticipating defeat. I want to win the election and I’m going all out to win the election. I believe it’s important for stability in Northern Ireland.

"I respect that Sinn Fein have their own policies, their own views – but I don’t believe that a divisive border poll is what we need right now. What we need are solutions to our problems so that we can move forward as a community together."

With the Alliance Party continuing to make progress in establishing itself as Northern Ireland's third largest party, party leader Naomi Long said nothing can be taken for granted at this stage.

“Alliance is deeply thankful to everyone who indicated their support of the party, which alongside previous election results indicates the Alliance surge is here to stay," she said.

“However, we have said this a number of times and it bears repeating – this is only one poll and the only one which matters is election day. That’s what we are working towards and where our focus is.

“Nothing can be taken for granted until then and every vote must be earned. This is another reminder of that.

“This election is truly a chance to change our politics and people are realising together we can deliver that if they vote Alliance on May 5.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said he will work with anyone to ensure Northern Ireland delivers for its people.

"Unionist unity is in the hands of whoever wants it,” he said.

"There was a unionist politician who called for unionist unity and then put out a tweet saying a vote for the Ulster Unionist Party is a vote for Sinn Fein and the IRA. People call for unionist unity when it suits them. I will work with absolutely anybody to ensure Northern Ireland works for its people. If it works for its people, it will secure the Union.”

While the TUV has seen the biggest drop in support since January, party leader Jim Allister was not deterred.

"We're two points ahead of where the Alliance Party was in the 2017 election and they did all right, so the TUV is looking forward to a good election," he said.

"We've been identified as the unionist party who was right about the Protocol from the beginning, when others were equivocating and talking it up and talking about about opportunities. That will stand us in good stead going through this election and I'm looking forward to getting our message out there."

Among other findings of the poll, 64% of unionist and 62% of nationalist voters said it’s ‘very important’ or ‘important’ to them that a party from their community emerges as the largest and takes the First Minister position following May’s election.