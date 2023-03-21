Sister of IRA victim says DUP candidate who ‘liked’ UDA tweet has no place in politics

An IRA victim’s sister has suggested that a DUP candidate who ‘liked’ a tweet praising UDA mass murderers “has no place in politics”.

Yesterday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson criticised historical social media posts by one of his party’s election candidates as “indefensible” — but said he believes Tyler Hoey is entitled to a second chance.

Mr Hoey is set to stand for the DUP as a council candidate in the Bannside area of Ballymena for Mid and East Antrim Council in May.

Several controversial posts he made in the past resurfaced at the weekend, and he had also liked a tweet glorifying the gunmen involved in the UDA’s massacre of eight people in Greysteel, Co Londonderry, in 1993.

It comes at a time when the DUP’s Carla Lockhart has been lobbying the Government to ban the glorification of terrorism.

Hoey also mocked the deaths of 39 Vietnamese immigrants found in the back of a lorry driven by a Co Armagh man, insulted transgender people, voiced support for the drug dealing South East Antrim UDA, and criticised lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Jeffrey said Mr Hoey “deeply regrets” some of what he had posted in the past, adding: “Well, I have to say that some of the things that were said in the past on social media were indefensible, and we’ve spoken with Taylor and he understands that, and deeply regrets some of the things that he said in the past.

“This is a young man, and many people in their youth make mistakes, and say and do things they regret, and I think he is entitled to a second chance.

“He wants to make a contribution to his community, he wants to do something that makes life better for his community, and I think he is entitled to the opportunity to do that.”

Sir Jeffrey said it will be for the voters to decide if they want Mr Hoey to represent them.

“Ultimately it will be for the people of his area to decide if Taylor is the person they want to represent them, but we’ve received assurances from him that what happened in the past is in the past, and his focus now is on making a positive contribution to the community that he desires to represent,” he added.

The Ballymena man has been busy wiping much of his Facebook and Twitter history, although screenshots of his offensive comments still exist online.

Hoey previously ‘liked’ a tweet posted on the anniversary of the 1993 Greysteel massacre, in which eight Catholics and Protestants were murdered by the UDA. It praised the killers and described how they “trick or treated” their way into the Rising Sun pub where the slaughter took place.

Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was murdered by the IRA, said: “Anybody who supports any tweet mocking any terrorist atrocity or the death of others has no place in politics here. I’m very disappointed with the DUP. I can only imagine how hurt the Greysteel victims are today.”

In a caption next to a photograph of a lorry trailer, Hoey writes “trailer for sale, serious offers only, sleeps 39 people”. The message was posted on the same day the bodies of the migrants were found in the trailer of a lorry driven by Maurice Robinson. He was jailed for 13 years for manslaughter.

In another Facebook post he describes Covid-19 as “kung-flu” and accuses Chinese people of eating bats. He also mocks transgender people, writing: “What do you call a group of Transgender women? The X-Men.”

In WhatsApp messages he complains about a pub DJ not playing “UDA tunes”, saying: “That DJ better play f*****g UDA this time with no questions asked… he’s played a few but for whatever reason he was near gurning to me... then I said I’ll throw his laptop across the dance-floor.”