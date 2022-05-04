Snap LucidTalk poll finds Colum Eastwood the big winner in leaders’ debate

The SDLP leader was the clear winner of the BBC Northern Ireland leaders’ debate, according to a LucidTalk opinion poll.

Some 28% of people thought the SDLP leader was the victor in the hour-long discussion on Tuesday with Michelle O’Neill coming second on 23% and Doug Beattie third on 18%.

Alliance leader Naomi Long was fourth on 17% with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last on 14%.

Almost a quarter of people said they would change, or may consider changing, their vote because of the debate which LucidTalk’s managing director, Bill White, said was “quite high for a programme of this nature”.

More than three-quarters of people (78%) rated Mr Eastwood’s performance as good or excellent with 69% saying the same of Mrs Long and 67% of Mr Beattie.

Some 63% viewed Ms O’Neill positively but just 18% believed Sir Jeffrey had performed well.

Although the DUP leader put in a much more assertive performance in Tuesday’s debate than he had on UTV on Sunday, those taking part in the survey were unimpressed – 73% deemed it poor or awful.

Almost one in five (19%) said the same of Ms O’Neill, 16% of Mr Beattie, 15% of Mrs Long, and 11% of Mr Eastwood.

Eleven per cent of people said they were now giving serious consideration to changing their first preference vote or the debate had made up their mind what party to vote for.

Some 13% said they may consider changing their first preference vote.

But 76% of people said they were still planning to support the same political party or were undecided and the debate had no impact on them.

The poll went live for 15 minutes after the debate ended on Tuesday at 10pm, with 731 people taking part.

It was scientifically weighted to reflect the Northern Ireland population, although Mr White stressed that it had a slightly higher margin of error than LucidTalk’s standard Northern Ireland-wide polls.