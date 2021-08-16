SNP silent after Arlene Foster claims party is ‘mirror image’ of Sinn Fein

The SNP was silent last night after former First Minister Arlene Foster claimed that the party is a “mirror image” of Sinn Fein.

Both parties are creating a narrative that a united Ireland and an independent Scotland are inevitable, Mrs Foster wrote in an opinion piece published on Sunday.

The former DUP leader believes that neither is likely and that both Northern Ireland and Scotland are much better inside the United Kingdom.

“The SNP is a mirror image of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland who now tell anyone prepared to listen that a United Ireland is inevitable,” Ms Foster wrote in a column for the Express newspaper.

“Both organisations have the majority against them but they create a narrative that what they seek is coming, and coming soon.

“Unfortunately, that narrative is then run by some media organisations and people who frankly should know better.

“Historicism is an expectation that events will determine a result — and that is what both the SNP and Sinn Fein rely on to sell separatism.

“It is inevitable, they say, so you may as well suck it up.

“Whilst they both wait around, Beckett like, for Godot, however, we in the Pro-UK movement must build for tomorrow by proactively selling the benefits of the Union and not wait for a crisis point.”

The SNP did not respond to requests for comment from the Belfast Telegraph, particularly in relation to Mrs Foster’s claim that the party is a “mirror image” of Sinn Fein.

Mrs Foster added: “The status quo is always harder to defend than attack but we don’t need to go too far to find an example of the importance and relevance of the Union.

“The Covid pandemic has shown in so many ways again why this Union works.

“Whether it’s the financial help given to individuals or companies during lockdown through the Treasury; the strength and resilience of the NHS; our marvellous Armed Forces stepping forward to do whatever was needed; the scientific expertise of SAGE, the JCVI or the Joint Biosecurity Centre or the fast delivery and distribution of the Vaccine.

“Devolution allowed the different parts of the UK to react flexibly to the pandemic but the underlying fundamentals were there because we were working together under the UK umbrella.”