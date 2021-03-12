'Some craic': SDLP rounds on former Sinn Fein housing minister Caral Ni Chuilin's for Belfast social homes criticism

SDLP points out her party has the responsibility.

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin, who recently held the ministerial role for the department responsible for housing, has defended her tweet hitting out at a lack of social housing in Belfast after been heavily criticised by the SDLP.

Ms Ni Chuilin took to twitter to highlight cramped conditions families have been forced to live in.

"Imagine living in a three-bedroom house with your ma, da, granda and three siblings," she tweeted.

"No privacy, no hope of getting a proper home. Its [sic] the rule rather than exception, for many families in north Belfast."

She then tagged the NI Housing Executive, adding the organisation was "failing in their statutory duty and need to end housing inequality".

Last year the North Belfast MLA took on the Communities Minister portfolio while her party colleague Deirdre Hargey took a break for health reasons. She has since returned to her post. The department is responsible for the Housing Executive.

In response to Ms Ni Chuilin's, the SDLP's Mark H Durkan tweeted: "Says the recent minister with responsibility for housing, whose party colleague is currently minister."

Mr Durkan's tweet was accompanied by the hashtags: #rulingbyfooling #spinfein.

"Some craic," SDLP leader Colum Eastwood added.

South Belfast MLA Matthew O'Toole also chimed in, tweeting: "Caral you were literally housing minister three months ago."

In response to the SDLP, Ms Ní Chuilín told the Belfast Telegraph: "With 40,000 people on the waiting list, most of which are in chronic housing need, the SDLP would do well to support Deirdre Hargey and the biggest transformation in public housing in 50 years.

"Rather than engaging in inane social media commentary the SDLP should focus their attention on the people who are opposed to building homes, rather than those who are trying to bring forward meaningful outcomes to people's lives."