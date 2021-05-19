Son of Martin McGuinness possible Sinn Fein candidate in Derry as party drops another MLA in pre-election reshuffle 

The son of former deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness could be a possible election contender in Sinn Fein’s Derry branch, as the party also makes changes in another constituency.

Fiachra McGuinness is believed to be among a number of possible candidates to be selected by Sinn Fein ahead of the upcoming Assembly election next year.

It comes after the party’s Derry MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan both announced they would not contest the seat at the next election following an internal party review and pressure on them to step down.

Unionists have also made moves ahead of next year’s scheduled Assembly election with both the DUP and UUP changing leadership. Speculation is also mounting of an early autumn call to the polls.

The decision by Sinn Fein to ask Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan to step aside was met with stinging criticism, including by Ms Anderson’s own family, who accused the party of “publicly humiliating” her.

According to The Irish News, Conor Heaney – a former special adviser to Mr McGuinness – former assembly member Maeve McLaughlin and the Sinn Fein leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, are also in the frame to stand in the constituency.

The paper reported however that the McGuiness family are worried about the impact the famous family name and the difficulties of political life for Mr McGuinness.

A source within Sinn Fein told the Irish News: “If Fiachra was to stand, he’d walk it on his name alone.

“But the family have experienced the stresses of a life in politics and that could deter him, even if he’d been thinking about it.”

The Irish News also reported that Sinn Fein had carried out changes in the South Down constituency, with MLA Emma Rogan the latest high-profile female party member deselected ahead of the next election.

The newspaper said Ms Rogan put her name forward to stand again in the constituency but was not chosen as a candidate following a selection convention, with Councillor Cathy Mason chosen instead.

The selection convention in the constituency was said to be held a number of weeks ago.

Sitting MLA Sinead Ennis will stand again in the constituency.

A Sinn Fein spokesman quoted in the report said: "Following a recent selection convention held in the South Down constituency the membership elected Sinead Ennis and Cathy Mason to stand for the party in the next Assembly elections."