Sorcha Eastwood criticises ‘abysmal’ conditions in husband’s Belfast hospital ward

An Alliance MLA whose husband has a rare blood cancer has described the hospital ward where he is being treated as “not fit for purpose”.

Sorcha Eastwood said she wouldn’t be surprised if patients in Belfast City Hospital’s haematology unit ended up with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) because their living conditions are so abysmal.

She said cancer services in Northern Ireland were grossly underfunded and “close to collapse”, and it was time for an honest conversation rather than continuing to “put a brave face” on the situation.

Ms Eastwood’s husband, Dale Shirlow (40), was diagnosed in June with an uncommon and aggressive blood cancer — T-lymphoblastic lymphoma — which has a 50% survival rate.

He was immediately admitted to the City’s haematology unit to spend the next six months receiving daily chemotherapy.

Ms Eastwood said: “The haematology ward isn’t fit for purpose.

“Patients are not just in and out in a week or two, they are living there for months.

“Personally, I wonder how those who survive don’t end up with PTSD after being kept in such conditions.

“It’s a 28-bed ward, and Dale is in a tiny three-person bay. There is no privacy and sometimes there is no dignity for patients who are very sick.

“Dale gets a one-hour visit a day if he’s up to it. There is a relatives’ room, but he isn’t well enough to walk there so we have to sit and do our life in front of other people. Whatever it is, it isn’t quality time.”

The Lagan Valley MLA raised questions about infection control: “Haematology patients are so clinically vulnerable. Dale is being blasted with chemo every day, he has no immune system. I have serious concerns about the lack of mask-wearing by some visitors.”

Ms Eastwood described the facilities as “so far from modern, it’s unreal”.

She said: “For dignity, privacy and to reduce infection transmission, this unit should be one with single rooms. The treatment is intense — it’s not like any other type of medicine. Patients need time to relax and recover. My criticisms aren’t a reflection on staff who are wonderful.

“But the lack of space makes it feel like a prison. Dale loves Lego which is one of the few pleasures he has left. My brother bought him a Lego Bonsai tree. It was on the bedside table, but the ward is so cramped that it was knocked over.

“Dale is very ill, and he has nothing. There was just this one wee thing he enjoyed, and even that was taken from him. I burst into tears when he told me.”

Ms Eastwood described the food on the ward as awful: “Dale isn’t complaining, but what he is given is far from nutritious. I’d expected balanced meals and a tailored diet for extremely unwell people. I’ve had my eyes opened.

“An awful lot falls to relatives. Sometimes the hospital pharmacy doesn’t have items in stock so I’ve had to bring in medication.

“We were advised that caffeine drinks help ease the headaches from lumbar punctures. These aren’t provided, I bring them in. I’ve had to bring in blankets, towels and tissues as well.

“I’m able to do all that, but what if I couldn’t? What if I had a newborn baby at home? What happens an older patient who has nobody?” She said there must be more honesty about the quality of cancer care here.

“Cancer services are on their knees. They are close to collapse and there’s no point pretending otherwise. We must stop putting a brave face on it, front up to the facts and work to change things,” she added.

The Belfast Trust has responded to Ms Eastwood’s claims about “abysmal conditions” for cancer patients in the City Hospital’s haematology unit.

A spokesman said Ms Eastwood’s concerns had been addressed. “The Trust appreciate a long stay in hospital for haematology patients can be extremely challenging, and individuals can be referred for psychological support if required,” he said.

The Trust said the variety of food choices for long-term inpatients was challenging “and we work closely with catering colleagues to ensure specific patient requests are met, as far as possible”.

On the issue of medication, the spokesman stated: “Whilst the hospital pharmacy stores a full range of medication, on occasion they may not be able to provide a specific brand of medication that a patient may request.

“On such occasions patients are always offered alternative brands of the same medication which they may choose to accept or decline.”

The Trust said it deployed “strict infection, prevention and control practices in keeping with policy requirements” with infection prevention control practices in the unit “continually independently audited, with a consistent high level of compliance”.

The spokesman added: “In relation to Covid-19, face coverings are no longer mandatory, with some exceptions. Whilst visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, we do not have the power to enforce this.”

The spokesman said the 28-bed ward unit had “a mix of shared bays and side rooms”.

He added: “The Trust acknowledges that the infrastructure on Ward 10 North requires improvement, and we have been working with the commissioners and the Department of Health for a number of years to secure investment for a new single-bedded unit, which is in progress at present.

“If any patient or family member wishes to raise concerns we would encourage them to speak to the nurse in charge.”

The Department of Health said it was aware of “very significant pressures” currently impacting on cancer care here. It referred to the Cancer Care Strategy 2022-2032 launched last year.

“There is no easy fix for the challenges cancer services in Northern Ireland are facing, and significant and sustained investment through a multi-year budget is required,” a spokesman said.