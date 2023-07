Sorcha Eastwood: DUP response to loyalist smear campaign not good enough

The DUP’s Emma-Little Pengelly has responded to say that terrorism and paramilitarism are “wrong”, that allegations should be investigated and that she’s “not sure how anyone can be clearer”

Sorcha Eastwood said that a “generic, box-ticking statement” from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's party wasn’t enough in such a serious situation.

Suzanne Breen Belfast Telegraph Tue 14 Feb 2023 at 22:19