Sorcha Eastwood’s husband ‘fighting for his life’ after cancer diagnosis

Sorcha Eastwood with husband Dale Shirlow on their wedding day in June 2017

An Alliance MLA has said that her husband is “fighting for his life” as he undergoes treatment for an acute form of leukaemia.

Sorcha Eastwood said her partner Dale Shirlow will spend at least six months at a cancer centre as she updated followers on social media about his condition.

The Lagan Valley representative said they are both focused on staying strong “even though my heart is breaking".

"We were called in today after the tissue biopsy had initially been inconclusive,” she said.

“But we were working towards a common lymphoma.

"Unfortunately we didn't get the news we were hoping for today.

"There has been something come up in the tissue sample that they didn't expect and Dale is now being treated for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia T-Cell.”

Ms Eastwood said her husband will be moved to the specialist unit later this evening or tomorrow.

“He is now fighting for his life,” she added.

"Obviously we are shocked and devastated but he is powering through and we are being strong even though my heart is breaking.

"Just wanted to keep you all in the loop.

"We will beat this!

"As ever, my office continues to be open for you all.”

Colleagues at Stormont were among the legion of social media users who expressed their profound sadness and offered support.

DUP leader and Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson expressed his shock on Twitter.

“This is just the most devastating news for you both. Please know that my @duponline colleagues and I are remembering both Dale and you in our prayers,” he wrote.

Former first minister and DUP MLA Paul Givan replied to the post saying: “I’m so sorry to read this Sorcha. Praying for you and Dale.”

His DUP colleague Emma Little-Pengelly also reached out with a yellow heart emoji.

"So sorry to hear of this Sorcha,” she wrote. “Wishing Dale all the very best for his treatment and prayers and comfort to you both at this challenging time.”

Across the political divide, Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald sent a message of support.

"I’m sorry to hear that Sorcha, wishing you both the best,” she tweeted.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, former UUP leader Steve Aiken and Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong have also sent well wishes.

Assembly member Sinead McLaughlin (SDLP) said she was hoping for better news.

"But with a great medical team and amazing family and friends to support you both, I am hopeful that you will get the strength to overcome this dreadful diagnosis,” she wrote.

The couple married on the same day as the Westminster election in June 2017 and Ms Eastwood cast her vote in her wedding dress.

Last month she revealed her husband had received "bad health news" which led to her stepping back from canvassing for May's council election.

The elected representative informed constituents that she would have to "take things at a different speed as I care for my husband and prioritise family" and previously thanked the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and the wider health service for their support.

Ms Eastwood has been a rising star in Alliance over the last few years, and is seen as a potential challenger to the DUP’s Westminster seat in Lagan Valley.