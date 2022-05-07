South Antrim: DUP claim final two spots after Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney topped the poll

It was all to play for in South Antrim, with the most common phrase of the day heard from candidates that “it’s all up in the air”.

Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney emerged as the early favourite, with many in the count room already speculating he had taken the first seat well before the first batch of results were confirmed.

“People recognised the need for fundamental change in relation to how our politics and society are functioning,” said Mr Kearney when his election was confirmed.

“I think we have been rewarded for the positive and progressive campaign we fought and the progressive and pluralist vision that we fought for the electorate.”

Mr Kearney praised Sinn Fein’s approach, saying he believes people have responded well to their agenda.

Mr Kearney was soon joined by John Blair from Alliance after the next set of results revealed he had taken the second seat.

Mr Blair, who gained over 300 more votes as second preference, said he was “immensely pleased” at the result.

“It’s not just myself, it’s these people who help delivered this result in South Antrim, it’s people who are both my friends and colleagues,” he said.

Mr Blair also praised the party leader, Naomi Long.

“This is the result of a proper plan to progress more meaningful legislation and a determination of a promise to the people,” he said.

There were hugs and cheers all round as a grateful Steve Aiken took the third seat in South Antrim for the UUP.

“The most interesting thing for us is where the UUP are sitting now.

“We’re on the right course and we just need to keep doing it,” he said

The DUP’s Pam Cameron was visibly emotional as she wiped her eyes shortly after being announced as South Antrim’s fourth MLA.

“I’m overcome at the increase in the vote,” she said.

Ms Cameron said she believed her recent Autism Amendment Bill was one of the reasons she had succeeded.

“I know the impact that will make on loved ones and I am very proud of that. I’m looking forward to working really hard.”

“I’m very happy the people of South Antrim have delivered for the next mandate,” she said.

Her DUP colleague Trevor Clarke was also elected.