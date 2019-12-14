South Belfast proved to be a hard seat for DUP to hold

Emma Little-Pengelly, the former MP for South Belfast, was remaining relatively quiet yesterday following the resounding victory of her SDLP rival.

But the DUP candidate did take to Twitter to congratulate Claire Hanna "on her big result".

The SDLP candidate won by more than 15,000 votes.

"It was such a privilege to serve as Member of Parliament for South Belfast," Ms Little-Pengelly wrote.

Following the closure of the polls on Thursday night, she wrote: "This was always going to be a huge battle with Sinn Fein pulling out of South Belfast & Brexit not resolved."

Ms Hanna, who was campaigning strongly on a Remain platform, managed to secure approximately 7,000 more votes than the SDLP, Sinn Fein and Green Party combined total in the last election.

Following the Brexit vote, Ms Little-Pengelly managed to take the seat from Alasdair McDonnell in the last election with 13,299 votes and a margin of just under 2,000.

It was the first time the DUP had taken the seat. Her victory was secured because of a split in the vote across the various Remain parties. But it was always going to be a big ask to defend the seat after Sinn Fein and the Green Party decided not to contest for the seat.

Nearly 70% of people in South Belfast voted to Remain in the EU in June 2016.

Ms Little-Pengelly, originally from Markethill and a one time adviser to Dr Ian Paisley, was co-opted in 2015 to replace Jimmy Spratt as an MLA for Belfast South.

The 39-year-old briefly served as a junior minister but lost her assembly seat in 2017 after the number of seats in Belfast South was reduced from six to five.

Prior to serving as an MLA, Ms Little-Pengelly, a barrister who studied at Queen's University, Belfast, was also a special adviser in the office of the First Minister.

She is also one of the party's spokespersons on victims' issues.

She is married to Richard Pengelly, the permanent secretary at the Department of Health.