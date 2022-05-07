South Down: History in the making as Diane Forsthye becomes area’s first female unionist MLA and Alliance’s Patrick Brown gets elected

The DUP MLA was subjected to a difficult campaign in the area

Trailblazing firsts dominated in South Down with Patrick Brown claiming the Alliance's first seat in the constituency and the DUP’s Diane Forsythe becoming the area’s first female unionist MLA.

She is one of three women representing the constituency with Sinn Fein's Sinead Ennis topping the poll on the first count with 14,381 votes, followed by her running mate Cathy Mason.

In 2017, Ms Ennis clinched top place with 10,257 votes — meaning she increased her vote this time around by 4,125 votes.

Ms Mason was also elected with 9,963 first preference votes. The quota for the constituency is 9,159.

It appears the controversy around historic tweets — Ms Ennis had equated the Holocaust to the Israel-Palestine conflict — did not harm her standing with people on the doorsteps of South Down. Ms Ennis had apologised after the tweets resurfaced in January.

A tearful Ms Ennis dedicated her win to her late mother, Jacqueline – who was described as a dedicated republican activist who passed away last November.

"Sinn Fein went into the election with a positive message for real change and that’s what the people of South Down told us what they wanted,” she said in her acceptance speech.

Stressing the impact of the cost of living crisis, she said people would not accept being “held to ransom by any party refusing to come back into the Executive because they don’t like the outcome of the democratic process.”

Ms Mason reiterated this message, saying the people “wanted their politicians back to work as soon as possible… and without delay”.

Mr Brown was riding on the wave of his party's momentous poll surge, taking the third seat at stage four. He spoke of how he was the first Alliance politician to be elected in South Down.

"Alliance has made history today… by elected its first liberal and progressive MLA,” he said.

"I’m very proud that we focused on an entirely positive campaign in South Down, securing Alliance as the third biggest party in the constituency. This is a monumental shift from the 500 or so votes we used to get when I first joined the party.”

He insisted the win showed that Northern Ireland was “rejecting tribal and regressive politics in rising numbers.”

The SDLP’s Colin McGrath, an incumbent, was elected on the final count, along with Diane Forsyth, who told cheering supporters that she was “delighted to be returned as South Down's first female unionist MLA”.

She had faced a difficult campaign, with the police called in after false material was being circulated. Separately the candidate also had to deal with the fallout of Mr Wells’ exit from the DUP. Mr Wells had condemned the material circulated against Ms Forsythe.

However, those close to Ms Forsythe said they were confident she would get a seat throughout the count.

"It had been a challenging campaign and the Lord has carried me through this campaign. Endurance builds character,” she said.

Thanking unionist voters for turning out, she stressed it was critical unionism “remained united”.

"I’m dedicated to leading unionism forward, united," she continued.

"At the same time, I’ll be delighted to represent all of the people here.”