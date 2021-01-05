South East Antrim UDA issue threat against First Minister Arlene Foster

First Minister Arlene Foster has been informed by the PSNI of a threat against her from the South East Antrim UDA.

Mrs Foster said that she believed the threat had been issued against her because of her support for the family of Glenn Quinn.

The 47-year-old was murdered one year ago at his home in Carrickfergus. He was terminally ill at the time.

Responding to the threat the DUP leader said her "thoughts and support remains with the Quinn family who have so bravely stood up to continued intimidation".

"This threat is simply reflection of what an innocent family have faced for so long now," Mrs Foster said.

"There must be no place for such behaviour in any free society and we all must stand against those criminal gangs which continue to operate within our community."

Her party colleague Gavin Robinson said that the DUP would continue to stand with the Quinn family in the face of any threats.

"I first engaged with the Quinn family last year and continue to support them against the threats they have faced," the East Belfast MP said.

"Everyone will stand with the First Minister and particularly with the Quinn family in the face of such threats. It is important that we all continue to shine a light on such groups who exist for nothing more than their own criminal purposes."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the UDA are a "reckless criminal gang with no place in our society".

"The threats made against Arlene Foster by the UDA are a despicable attack on democracy" the Sinn Fein MLA said.

"The PSNI must do all in its power to put these gangs out of business once and for all."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the threat issued against Mrs Foster was "reprehensible".

"No one should have to live under the threat of violence, regardless of who you are," the Foyle MP said.

“The Quinn family have had to endure similar attempts to intimidate them over the course of the past year as they seek justice. Those responsible have no support."

Glenn Quinn

Mr Quinn was found dead at his home in Ashleigh Park last January 4.

It is believed that he was attacked by a gang of men as he returned home the previous evening. The gang are thought to have set upon him in the communal hallway of his apartment block, before forcing their way into his flat and launching a "sustained and violent attack" on the innocent man.

This attack left Mr Quinn with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually lead to his death.

It is believed individuals with links to the South East Antrim UDA carried out the vicious assault.

His family have been subjected to an intimidation campaign following his death.

A PSNI spokesperson said "we do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this".

"However, if we receive information that a person's life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk," the spokesperson said.