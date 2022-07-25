Speaker expresses displeasure after SDLP opposition move

Speaker Alex Maskey has expressed his displeasure after the SDLP moved to form an official opposition at Stormont – before other MLAs were formally notified.

In a letter to all MLAs, Sinn Fein politician Mr Maskey informed others of the development and that the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole would take on the role of leader of the opposition.

Mr Maskey said: “I regret that Members may already be aware of these matters through the media before I had the opportunity to confirm the position and formally notify Members in line with the normal parliamentary courtesies.”

The move comes after the SDLP lost the right to nominate a minister to the Executive after disappointing election results in May. Therefore, Mr Maskey said if another party indicates a wish to form part of the opposition, they will have the right to nominate a leader.

"“I should also clarify that if, subsequently, any future qualifying party indicates that it wishes to form part of the Opposition, and it is larger than the SDLP, it will then be that party which is required to nominate the Leader of the Opposition,” he said.

Mr Maskey warned MLAs to manage their expectations given the ongoing political stalemate at Stormont.

"I think it is important to manage public expectations that the role of Leader of the Opposition will be extremely limited until a Speaker is elected and full, formal Assembly business resumes,” he said.

The move by the SDLP comes after party leader Colum Eastwood said this party could no longer tolerate the stalemate caused by the DUP’s refusal to participate in the institutions due to its concerns over the protocol.

“After May’s Assembly election, people in communities across Northern Ireland were right to expect change,” he said in a letter to the Assembly Speaker.

“Every party made manifesto promises to get emergency support to families impacted by the soaring cost of energy, fuel and food.”

Despite this, he said that the vast majority of households had received “nothing” and were left with “more of the same division, deadlock and failure”.

The SDLP has been asked for a response.