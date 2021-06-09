Splitting headache for Poots after DUP rejig

New team, same problems: Sacked ministers hit out at lack of 'healing and reaching out'

DUP leader Edwin Poots on the steps of Stormont.

Edwin Poots' headache as DUP leader continued yesterday after he was criticised for ignoring party divisions and handing the top ministerial positions to his supporters in a major reshuffle.

Mr Poots named Paul Givan as Arlene Foster's successor as First Minister. Paul Frew will be Economy Minister, taking over from Diane Dodds, and Michelle McIlveen replaces Peter Weir in Education.

Mr Weir hit out at a lack of “healing and reaching out”, while Mrs Dodds said it was “regrettable” the new team “does not match the rhetoric about healing and bringing the party together”.

Mr Givan, a Lagan Valley MLA, said the role comes with “huge responsibility”.

“What we now need is an effective transition that needs to take place next week so that we have that smooth delivery of governance.”

He paid tribute to former party leaders Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster, who he referred to as “giants of unionism”.

Mr Poots also thanked his outgoing team for their work.