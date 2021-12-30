State Papers: Donaldson pledged not to make life difficult for the Parades Commission

Declassified file shows future DUP leader described by civil servants as having been ‘liberal and moderate’

Jeffrey Donaldson told the Secretary of State that his party did not plan to make life difficult for the Parades Commission but needed “some cover”, according to a declassified government file.

It shows that civil servants believed the then Ulster Unionist was nowhere near as hardline as indicated by his public image.

A note of an October 1997 private meeting between Mr Donaldson and Mo Mowlam said that the Lagan Valley MP and senior Orangeman had “reassured her that it was not the UUP’s objective to make life difficult for the Parades Commission”.

He added that “the UUP would have great difficulty in persuading the Loyal Orders to engage in the Parades Commission and needed some cover to be able to argue this effectively”.

It has long been DUP policy to abolish the Parades Commission and in 2013 Mr Donaldson referred in the Commons to the SDLP’s support for the retention of the commission and insistence that it had been a success, adding: “I beg to differ with that assessment. I do not count it a success that in Northern Ireland today we still need commissions to make decisions for us on the basis that we lack the maturity to make them ourselves.”

A confidential profile of Mr Donaldson in 1997 referred to his apprenticeship alongside the anti-devolutionist South Down MP Enoch Powell but noted that “he did not share all of Powell’s views on political development”.

The profile, for the Department of Economic Development, added: “Jeffrey Donaldson gained a reputation during the 1992 talks around [sic] as being one of the most liberal and moderate members of the UUP team.

“Since then, his stance has been less easy to pin down. Some would say that his determination to become an MP led to a fairly astute re-positioning of himself in order to appear more acceptable to the party hierarchy; and certainly, his continued rise in the face of the right wing shift in the UUP’s centre of gravity since Trimble’s accession might be read as a tribute to his skills in that regard.”

The anonymous analyst described Mr Donaldson as both “a good public speaker” and “a thoughtful individual” who was “not devoid of personal charm”.