Senior NIO official relayed 1998 conversation with Irish counterpart six months after Saville Inquiry established

Soldiers take cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars while dispersing people with CS gas in Londonderry on January 30, 1972

The Irish government claimed to be “plagued” by the families of Bloody Sunday victims, who pressed for their lawyers to be paid to gather evidence for the Saville Inquiry, according to a declassified government file.