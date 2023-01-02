State Papers: NIO’s polling and focus groups made it nervous of support for Good Friday Agreement

Senior official feared huge number of undecided voters may ultimately oppose the deal

Prime Minister Tony Blair (right), US Senator George Mitchell (centre) and Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern after they signed the Good Friday peace agreement, which stated that the people of Northern Ireland will decide democratically their own future in April 1998. Dan Chung/PA Wire

A week before the Good Friday Agreement was signed, the Northern Ireland Office was nervous about whether a majority of unionists would endorse the deal.

The NIO had access to multiple polls of the public mood and was running focus groups, both of which showed a huge number of undecided voters – and a senior NIO official feared that meant many of those people would ultimately vote no.

Among files declassified at the Public Record Office in Belfast is a confidential April 3, 1998 memo from Chris McCabe in the NIO’s political affairs division in which he set out for Secretary of State Mo Mowlam the current analysis of the public mood.

He said that the last week had seen four opinion polls and the NIO had received the results of focus groups organised by the University of Ulster, as well as taking its own soundings across the community.

He wrote: “A substantial proportion at present plans to vote in favour of a settlement, though this is comprised of just 36% in the unionist community compared to 71% in the nationalist.

“There is a total lack of understanding of the elements of a settlement. Feedback from the focus groups showed considerable ignorance of such basic concepts as the ‘three strands’, ‘devolution’ and the nature of the future Assembly – North/South bodies. The McCann Erickson survey suggested that many voters will follow the lead of their chosen political representatives.”

He said that most unionists “remain very nervous” about the shape of the settlement and yet “the ‘no’ campaign has as yet made little headway in attracting support”.

"Only 2% (McCann Erickson) of all voters (only 12% of DUP supporters) have definitely decided to vote against a settlement, although 76% (Colin Irwin’s poll) of DUP supporters said they would vote ‘no’ if their party opposed the deal.”

However, he cautioned: “Although the opinion polls are encouraging, Northern Ireland election results often confound the pollsters. More extreme parties usually do better on the day… if history is any guide, a greater proportion of those classed as undecided are more likely to vote ‘no’ than ‘yes’.”

In the end, a deal was agreed a week later and on 22 May it was endorsed strongly in a referendum, being supported by 71% of voters in Northern Ireland.