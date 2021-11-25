Stella Creasy baby warning reflects outdated attitudes in Parliament: Claire Hanna

The SDLP’s Claire Hanna has defended Labour MP Stella Creasy after she was reprimanded for bringing her baby into a House of Commons debate.

Ms Creasy, a mother-of-two, was told she had broken the rules after bringing her three-month-old son Pip into a Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday.

The Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has now requested a review into the matter.

Ms Hanna, the SDLP’s South Belfast MP, said the episode had showcased “outdated attitudes” around childcare.

“I was present for this debate in the House of Commons and for the 90 minutes Stella Creasy and her baby were in the chamber it had no effect on proceedings - he was asleep and quiet and Stella did not miss a beat while carrying out her role as MP and representing her constituents to the fullest of her ability,” she said.

“She was able to open and close the debate and respond to points throughout, all while her baby slept soundly.

“This episode highlights outdated attitudes that categorise many of the rules and regulations surrounding the House of Commons, which were designed around older, well-off men and which have failed to adapt to reflect the wider population and the increasing diversity of MPs.”

Ms Hanna said there was no suggestion that children are routinely brought into parliament, but the problem was caused by a lack of maternity leave for MPs or structured hours.

“An MP with a new baby has to either choose to disenfranchise and lose touch with constituents, or try to balance parenting with political duties as Stella Creasy is doing. This baby is three months old and in almost any other job the mother would still be on leave.”

Ms Hanna said changing the existing rules would attract a more diverse range of people into public life.

“The reprimand this MP received was inappropriate and I welcome word from the Speaker that he will review rules and procedures and hopefully come up with a modern solution that does not prohibit or discourage women and mothers from entering politics and running for office.”

Sir Lindsay said he was unaware that a warning was going to be issued to Ms Creasy but said it "correctly reflects the current rules".

"However, rules have to be seen in context and they change with the times," he told MPs in a statement.

"This House has to be able to function professionally and without disturbance.

"However, sometimes there may be occasions when the chair can exercise discretion assuming to the business not being disturbed.

"I accept there are differing views on this matter."

Ms Creasy said she hoped the step "means some of these rules will be reviewed to make parenting and politics possible to mix".

The MP for Walthamstow has no maternity cover and received the warning despite her son observed to be behaving "as good as gold" during Tuesday's debate.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: "It's a bit of a mystery to me because I have two children and I've taken them both previously into the chamber as needs must to make sure my constituents have representation.

"I think it's representative of the way as a mum you can't win because if I had maternity cover it would be a different issue, and I don't, and I don't want to short-change my residents."