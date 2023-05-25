Stephen Farry: DUP has ‘no option’ but Stormont return with NI on ‘burning platform’

The Alliance Party’s deputy-leader has said the DUP has no option other than a return to Stormont and believes a financial package “north of £1billion” from Westminster could form part of an agreement to restore power-sharing.

Head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady is set to hold a meeting with the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties over budget pressures and the lack of governance here.

Speaking to Good Morning Ulster, Stephen Farry said he didn’t believe the meeting would break the current political deadlock but he hopes it will be “significant” in terms of preparing the ground for the establishment of an Executive.

Reference was made to a statement from DUP MP Carla Lockhart which read: “The DUP is committed to ensuring the political and financial foundations are stable for a returning Executive.

“That is why Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is prioritising the funding issue directly with the Prime Minister in our ongoing negotiations with the Government.”

In response Mr Farry said the DUP “has no other option in terms of politics” but to return to Stormont because “all other options are worse”.

He suggested somewhere in the region of “many hundreds of millions” or even “north of £1billion” would be needed to stop the cycle of cuts and invest in transformation of the health service, education and the wider economy.

Money will also be contingent on reform actually taking place and may be phased over a number of years which is linked to delivery, Mr Farry indicated.

He added: “Money will be an aspect to this, certainly it’s something we’ve been raising with the government ourselves directly over the past number of months as well.

“We’ve been talking around an invest to save transformation fund for Northern Ireland. But that’s hopefully something that the civil service are in a position to take forward because really if we are to have an ask, it needs to be something that is properly worked out, exactly what we’re seeking to do with that.”

Information around the NI budget has been a “massive game changer”, he said, as it’s clear “we are on a burning platform” and “spiral of cuts”.

The talks may help to turn the oil tanker around, he added.

After meeting with the NI Secretary on Wednesday, Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy said a potential financial package from the UK Government upon the restoration of the Stormont assembly would not be "one party's wish-list".

Mr Farry said conversations do seem to be focused around the DUP. That is concerning on two fronts, he said, firstly a financial package “needs to be a collective ask from all parties because there will be heavy conditionality from the UK Treasury” and secondly information with regards to the Windsor Framework needs to be shared.