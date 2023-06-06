Stephen Walker: Ex-BBC NI correspondent to publish ‘revealing’ biography of SDLP leader John Hume

After stepping down from BBC NI after 34 years in April , broadcasting legend Stephen Walker has announced that he is set to release a new biography of John Hume.

The former political correspondent said he has conducted 100 interviews for his upcoming book, named The Persuader, which will also include never-before-published personal transcripts with Mr Hume himself.

Mr Walker hopes it will be “a revealing and intimate portrait” of the late Nobel Peace Prize winner.

“John Hume’s story is fascinating and compelling in equal measure, and he lived many lives,” said the award-winning journalist.

"He was a titan of Irish politics and without him Northern Ireland would be a very different place today.

"During my three-decade long journalistic career in Belfast and Westminster I interviewed John Hume many times and since his death in 2020 I have been speaking to the key people in his life.

"My aim was to write yet also critically evaluate his contribution to Irish political life. I hope The Persuader offers a fresh perspective on one of the most important figures in Irish history."

The Persuader

Publisher Gill Books has acquired world rights to the biography.

Its commissioning editor, Seán Hayes said: “That Gill Books was able to contribute never-before-published transcripts of Hume, from a memoir started some 20 years ago, feels like the completion of a circle. All of us at Gill are immensely proud to publish this landmark biography – a fitting conclusion to celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.’

During his 34 years with the BBC, Mr Walker covered some of Northern Ireland’s biggest news stories, including the Shankill bombing, the ceasefires, the Good Friday Agreement and the ongoing peace process.

He is also the author of Forgotten Soldiers (2007), an Irish Times bestseller shortlisted for the Irish Non-Fiction Book of the Year, Hide and Seek (2011) and Ireland’s Call (2015).

He now lives in Co Down.