Steve Aiken rounds on Conor Murphy for fiscal council failure

The Ulster Unionists have blamed Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy for the failure to establish a fiscal council in Northern Ireland almost a year after the body was promised in New Decade, New Approach.

Party leader Steve Aiken accused Sinn Fein of "a shocking act of irresponsibility" in not moving to set up the council, and said the delay was "wholly unacceptable".

But the Department of Finance said the minister's focus has been on responding to Covid, and that he will bring proposals for a Fiscal Council to the Executive shortly.

In January, New Decade, New Approach pledged that a fiscal council would be set up by July to "prepare an annual assessment of the Executive's revenue streams and spending proposals and how these allow the Executive to balance their budget".

The council was tasked with preparing an annual report on "the sustainability of the Executive's public finances".

Mr Aiken, who chairs Stormont's finance committee, said: "It is up to the finance department to bring this forward and the blame lies firmly at Conor Murphy's door for not doing so.

"I have raised this issue numerous times on the floor of the Assembly and in committee. I am regularly told that it's only a week or two away, but it never materialises.

"It is a shocking act of irresponsibility for Sinn Fein to continue to delay the establishment of a fiscal council. The slack attitude to the use of taxpayers' money was brutally exposed during the RHI inquiry. Offices of budget responsibility are already in place in Scotland and Wales."

Mr Aiken said that reform was "desperately needed" in Northern Ireland.

"The 'fill your boots' attitude towards money from the UK Treasury, coupled with an infantile belief that we can accept and mange additional tax raising powers, needs to be kicked out of Stormont and replaced by fiscal responsibility. The establishment of the fiscal council would help address that," he said.

A Department of Finance spokesperson said: "The Finance Minister remains committed to the establishment of a Fiscal Council as envisaged in New Decade New Approach. Consideration is currently being given to what the council's terms of reference might be, and its membership.

"The focus of the department since March has been on responding to Covid-19 and ensuring the additional £2.8bn of Covid-19 funding flows to departments as quickly as possible to ensure our health service is supported, the vulnerable are protected and our businesses are supported. The minister will be bringing proposals to the Executive shortly."

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole said a fiscal council would help overhaul the local economy and public services.

"This stuff seems techy, but it's how we improve this place," he said. "The dashboard is bleak: we have one of the worst performing economies in these islands, a bad record at investing in infrastructure, a rolling crisis in our health service and abysmal skills outcomes.

"For too long, our budget planning has been based on the infantilising process of doling out a block grant, which means bidding wars between departments and haggling with the Treasury.

"A fiscal council would help our politicians make better decisions and actually deliver change. It would provide independent, robust advice on how we maximise return on the money we spend."

Mr Aiken also said that of the £2.8bn Northern Ireland has received above its normal budget since March in order to deal with Covid, all but £150m had been allocated.

He said the £150m, along with additional Barnett consequentials and money garnered through the winter monitoring rounds, must be spent by the Executive by the end of the financial year in April.