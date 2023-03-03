Steve Baker: NIO minister reveals mental health struggles – ‘I felt absolutely worthless as a human being’

Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker has opened up on feeling “repugnant” and experiencing a “really dark episode” in his mental health as a result of politics.

He also revealed other periods of depression in his life, including during his former career in the Air Force.

The Tory MP is one of the most ardent backers of Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit rules but was regularly a critic of the government’s policy on Europe over the previous decade.

Speaking on Times Radio on Friday about the struggle politics took on him, the former chair of the Eurosceptic European Research Group of MPs said he was in a “constant state of basically panic attack”.

"I felt absolutely worthless as a human being. I felt repugnant, hateful. To blame for all of the troubles that we had absolutely without any joy constantly worried about everything to the point of mental torment,” he told host Matt Chorley.

"You make a speech or give a comment to the press, was that ok? Did I do the right thing? Would it be alright? Second guessing everything and then being worried about the second guessing.

"So constant state of basically panic attack and anxiety, not a state anyone should be in.

“Undoubtedly it was extreme stress. So it’s true through my life I have wrestled with depression. Even as a child, I used to say to my mother you know hell is here on earth, because I’d see the starving of Ethiopia or whatever so I wrestled a bit with it as a kid.

“I was depressed when I left left the Air Force. I didn’t want to be in the Air Force anymore doing the job. I was on antidepressants briefly, then leaving the Air Force sorted it out.

"In 2013 I had a really dark episode but it was acute and brief but that was as a result of the condemnation we get day after day.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“I came to a moment where it was a very dark moment, I’ll leave it at that but I came out of that moment. I thought I’d never go in there again.”

Read more Windsor Framework gives enough to end Stormont stalemate, says Starmer

Earlier this week after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the Windsor Framework, Mr Baker admitted to BBC Newsnight: “Seven years of this cost me my mental health.

“The beard, the jewellery, is about me and my recovery. In November 2021, I had a major mental health crisis, anxiety and depression, I couldn’t go on,” he said.

“People couldn’t tell – I made a big keynote speech in the afternoon.

“But make no mistake, holding these tigers by the tail, Brexit, Covid recovery group, net zero scrutiny group, the tax stuff we did with Conservative way forward, took its toll, we’re all only human.

“And the way I’ve led rebellions, no one should have to do. And this is an important moment for me personally. Because I can authentically say ‘he’s done it.’”

The post-Brexit deal which came after months of negotiation and speculation was confirmed during a joint press conference with Mr Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The new deal softens barriers on trade across the Irish Sea and gives a “veto” to Northern Ireland on EU law.

If you have been impacted by issues raised in this article support can be found at the Samaritans by calling 116 123.