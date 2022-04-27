Still got questions ahead of election day? Submit them to our special Assembly Election Q&A event panel

Register now to watch the discussion and ask questions to our panel

With just over a week to the election, there are still big questions to resolve.

Which parties will gain seats and who will lose out? Can the DUP hold off Sinn Féin in the race to be the largest party? Will we even have an Executive after May 5?

Ahead of polling day, we are giving Belfast Telegraph readers the chance to get the answers that really matter to them.

A special Assembly Election Q&A is being hosted online on Thursday night.

Chaired by Sunday Life news editor Sharon O’Neill, our panel will include award-winning journalists Suzanne Breen (Belfast Telegraph political editor) and Sam McBride (Belfast Telegraph Northern Ireland editor), with guests including former Sinn Féin MLA Daithí McKay and former DUP minister Jim Wells.

Sharon said: “This is a debate with a difference because it’s not about the parties giving their spiel or the big sell before the election.

“It’s about giving people who vote the chance to tell us what matters most to them and what they want those in power to do for them.

“We hear from politicians day in and day out here. This is about giving people a voice — and hopefully also giving them some answers along the way.”

Eoin Brannigan, editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: “I’m delighted with the interest shown in this, our first subscriber event.

“We lead the way when it comes to coverage of Northern Ireland politics and I’m sure our subscribers will be informed and entertained by both our in-house experts, Suzanne and Sam, and our guests, Jim and Daithí.

“It’s a new departure for the Belfast Telegraph and it, along with our podcast, which launches this week, shows the breadth of skills at our disposal.”

Join us for this exclusive live online event on April 28 at 7.30pm.

A recording of the event will be made available for readers who cannot attend.