Still no sign of white smoke over NI Victims' Commissioner

UUP MLA's anger as Executive Office unable to say when the new watchdog will be named

The First and Deputy First Ministers have declined to say when a new Commissioner for Victims and Survivors will be appointed.

The post was left vacant at the end of August after previous watchdog Judith Thompson was told her contract would not be renewed.

In response to a written question asking when the post would likely be filled, the Executive Office said: "We are considering the options for the post of Commissioner for Victims and Survivors.

"We are aware that there are significant issues for victims and survivors at this time, which makes it important that we consider the way forward fully and move forward in the right way.

"In the meantime we recognise that continuity is important for victims and survivors, and so we are also ensuring that interim arrangements are in place within the Commission, to allow the provision of continued support."

UUP MLA Rosemary Barton, who tabled the written question, said this is yet another blow to victims and survivors.

"Unfortunately, it would appear that following years of delays and frustration for victims and survivors to get support and help from the Government, they are now being relegated in priority again by not having a commissioner and no indication of when an appointment might be made," she said.

"Now that legislation is in place for the provision of a victims' payment scheme, it is vital that an advocate is in place to drive this process forward and ensure that the innocent victims receive the pension they deserve.

"A Victims and Survivors Commissioner could and should play a vital role in advancing that support for those in the sector."

However, those in the sector have urged caution against parachuting in a new commissioner without first reforming how victims and survivors are treated.

Kenny Donaldson of Innocent Victims United said: "We have been clear that we do not want to see a knee-jerk replacement of Victims' Commissioner appointed.

"There needs to be a full examination of the operations of the office including the role of The Victims Forum.

"The reality is that doing things the same way expecting a different outcome is foolhardy and also short-changes victims and survivors.

"We stand ready to engage with those within policy who are responsible for paving the way ahead.

"The Victims' Commission brand is deeply damaged due to broken relationships between the previous commissioner and many stakeholders across the sector.

"Innocent victims and survivors of terrorism demand better. And put simply, they deserve much better."

This is not the only high-profile posting the Executive Office has failed to fill.

Last month concerns were expressed that the First and Deputy First Ministers were unable to appoint a new head of the Civil Service following a round of interviews.

The top job has remained empty since the end of August when David Sterling left, with an Executive Office confirming the "next steps are currently being considered".

The Executive Office also came under intense criticism after a High Court judge ruled it was acting unlawfully in delaying the introduction of a long awaited victims' pension scheme.