'Still work to be done' - Good Friday Agreement 22 years on

While people across Northern Ireland and the world deal with the coronavirus pandemic, many have taken time to mark the 22nd anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Signed on April 10, 1998, the peace accord largely put an end to three decades of violence that cost more than 3,500 lives.

Traditionally, a range of events are held across the region to mark the anniversary of the signing of the agreement, however with strict social distancing rules in force due to the pandemic, some have simply taken to social media to mark the occasion.

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith, who helped broker another seminal deal in January with the New Decade, New Approach document, paid tribute to Northern Ireland's political leaders for getting Stormont back up and running to continue to the work laid out in the 1998 accord.

Mr Smith offered his congratulations to DUP leader Arlene Foster, Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken, Alliance's Naomi Long and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and their parties for "taking the leap to return to power-sharing and returning all the Good Friday Agreement institutions".

"So good they did so in January given what was coming next," he added.

Talks the led up to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement involved not just Northern Ireland's political parties and the UK and Irish Governments, but also key figures from the US.

US president Bill Clinton was a vocal supporter of the peace process and the talks were chaired by US Senator George Mitchell. The pair were awarded the Freedom of Belfast on the 20th anniversary of the agreement for their work.

The US Consulate in Belfast marked the occasion by reaffirming the country's support for the community in Northern Ireland.

"On this 22nd anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, we mark the courage of those who chose hope and the promise of the future. Now, more than ever, we believe in the strength of community in Northern Ireland, and stand with you," they tweeted.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney tweeted: "Good Friday Agreement, 10th April 1998: 22 years ago today, on another Good Friday, the foundation for a better future for this island was laid. It is the foundation we still rely on today as we work together, North & South, to face new challenges."

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams marked the anniversary by accusing Fianna Fail and Fine Gael leaders of "refusing to recognise the rights of the Sinn Fein electorate" in government formation talks, just as unionist parties did in the run up to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

“So, so much for the lessons of history. Having said that the Agreement has served all of us well. There are aspects of it, important dimensions of it, that both governments have failed to honour, but most especially the British government," he said.

“We want to bring the Agreement to its complete fruition. For now it’s worth looking forward as well as looking backwards.

“So thanks to everyone who played any role in putting together the Good Friday Agreement, from this island, from our neighbouring island, from across the world and from the USA in particular.

“And to all of those people who have kept the peace process alive since then. Let’s keep on the road we are on.

“Let’s keep building peace and let’s make sure that all of the elements of the Good Friday Agreement are honoured in the time ahead and not undermined as Brexit threatens to do; not subvert it as Brexit threatens to do."