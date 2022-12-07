Stormont Assembly fails to elect Speaker for fifth time since May

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly have gathered at Stormont after being recalled for the 5th time (Picture: Kelvin Boyes/PressEye)

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly have gathered at Stormont after being recalled for the 5th time (Picture: Kelvin Boyes/PressEye)

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly have gathered at Stormont after being recalled for the 5th time (Picture: Kelvin Boyes/PressEye)

The Northern Ireland Assembly has failed to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the fifth Assembly recall since May.

During the meeting UUP leader Doug Beattie nominated Mike Nesbitt MLA for Speaker, while the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole nominated Patsy McGlone MLA.

The plenary session of the Assembly was then suspended as business cannot be carried out without a Speaker.

The Assembly also failed to elect a Speaker when it was previously recalled prior to the election deadline of 28th October.

The DUP have consistently said they will not vote for the election of a Speaker until issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.

On Monday acting Stormont Speaker Alex Maskey confirmed the Assembly recall after Sinn Fein issued a motion which later co-signed by Alliance and the SDLP.

The motion stated: “That this Assembly expresses deep concern that struggling families and households have not received the £600 payment that many are desperately relying on; calls on the DUP to end its boycott of this Assembly; and supports the immediate appointment of an Executive to provide urgent help for those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis through the winter months."

Northern Ireland has currently not received energy support scheme payments totally £600.

On Wednesday afternoon, Northern Ireland’s MLAs gathered in the chamber with the first item of business being the election of a Speaker and Deputy Speakers.

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly have gathered at Stormont after being recalled for the 5th time (Picture: Kelvin Boyes/PressEye)

"There are tens of thousands of families living in cold homes," said Sinn Fein’s Michelle O'Neill in response to issuing the motion.

"They are crying out for help. They need us to do our job.”

The DUP’s Gordon Lyons called the recall “northing more than a farce.”

"We know it is a stunt, the public know it’s a stunt and other parties know it’s a stunt” he said.

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll said: “Stormont is broken and neither the Tories nor political establishment here have the desire to fix it,” stated.

“These political institutions, built and run on the basis of communal divisions and designations, have failed Catholic, Protestant and none.”

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly have gathered at Stormont after being recalled for the 5th time (Picture: Kelvin Boyes/PressEye)

"Let me be very clear, this is a constitutional issue, and we will not be going back in for threats, bribes or anything else. We’ve made our position absolutely clear” said former First Minister Edwin Poots.

During the recall, UUP leader Doug Beattie apologised for remarks after he said of the DUP: “I know you think you can scream and whinge and whine like a girl from the side lines. That's up to you."

"I am a big enough man to say when I get something wrong, I got it wrong and I will apologise," he added.

However, Mr Poots later claimed his apology “didn't cut it” as Mr Beattie “is a repeat offender.”