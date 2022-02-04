Stormont collapse fails to make front page of any UK national newspaper

Resignations featured heavily on the front page of many of the UK's national newspapers on Friday morning - but there was no sign of what had unfolded in Northern Ireland in recent days.

It's after Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots on Wednesday ordered his officials to halt Irish Sea border checks. On Thursday morning, it was evident the checks were still going ahead but it wasn't long before there was another headline from the DUP when they announced that First Minister Paul Givan would be resigning from his post.

The move took effect at midnight and meant Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein also lost her post.

But instead of mentioning the crisis that is facing Northern Ireland over disagreements due to the Northern Ireland Protocol, Geri Halliwell of Spice Girls fame was instead grabbing prime position on the cover of the Sun newspaper with the headline "Geri quits the Spice Girls again".

BBC broadcaster Andrea Catherwood said on Twitter: "Just in case Northern Ireland had any illusions left about its place in the national news agenda, the collapse of devolved Government in part of the UK doesn’t make a British front page."

It was along with a report on the cost of living crisis affecting people throughout the UK - including in Northern Ireland where there's no energy cap, meaning the cost of living here had already increased.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported on the "Meltdown in Downing Street" as four of Boris Johnson's closest aides departed - their front page asked "will the last one to leave please turn out the lights?"

The Guardian also said the Prime Minister was "hit by No 10 exodus as four aides quit in one day".

And in the Daily Mirror, their headline read: "They're all laughing", along with a picture of frontbench politicians including Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak laughing in the House of Commons. They said the UK is suffering the worst financial squeeze in thirty years.