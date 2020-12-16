Stormont committee hits out at Infrastructure Minister Mallon's 'cavalier attitude' after meeting cancellation

Stormont's Infrastructure committee has criticised the "cavalier attitude" of Minister Nichola Mallon for cancelling a key briefing a day before it was to take place.

DUP chairperson Michelle McIlveen said Ms Mallon had cancelled a briefing on the January Monitoring Round, which provides a formal system for reviewing spending plans and priorities.

However, the department said Ms Mallon was taking more time to consider her decision on the departmental budget ahead of the deadline on January 4.

Ms McIlveen said the latest cancellation followed a briefing to the committee by the taxi operators on December 9, which highlighted the lack of support for their sector.

She said ministerial officials had failed to brief the committee on why a funding scheme for taxi operators has not been established to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the sector.

“I am dismayed at the cavalier attitude of Minister Mallon and her lack of regard for the function of the Committee for Infrastructure that she would refuse two important briefings to the Committee in one week," Ms McIlveen said.

“Not only does it show a lack of regard in the committee but also a lack of regard for an important part of our economy which has asked the committee to seek clarity from the department for why a mitigation scheme has not been agreed.”

However Ms Mallon's party colleague Dolores Kelly, who also sits on the Infrastructure Committee, accused the DUP of "a pre-cooked and pre-planned attack".

"It’s very concerning for the DUP, after RHI to seek to force a minister to make important financial decisions without due consideration," the SDLP MLA said.

“The SDLP will always make careful and considered decisions in relation to the allocation of public funds - and in that regard, we simply won’t take any lessons from the DUP.

"This is another example of the DUP trying to use a statutory committee to politically attack the SDLP Minister."

In response to Ms McIlveen's comments a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said that Ms Mallon and her officials regularly attended and engaged with the committee.

The spokesperson said the committee had been "made aware that the minister is carefully considering the detail of this exercise ahead of the deadline of January 4".

"The January monitoring exercise is particularly important given the volatile budget environment and therefore it would be premature for officials to be discussing this with the Committee until the minister has made her decision," the spokesperson said.

In relation to taxi-drivers, the spokesperson said that the relevant officials were not available to attend the committee however the minister has provided a further written update this week.

"Committee members are fully aware of the importance of making sure that payments are made to as many applicants before Christmas," the spokesperson said.

"This is a high priority for the minister and she has been clear that the focus must be on issuing payments to drivers as quickly as possible."

A £14m support package was agreed for the sector in October, with each taxi-driver being eligible for a one-off payment of £1,500.

Last week it emerged nearly half of those eligible had thus far failed to apply for the payment.