Stormont crisis: NI party leaders meet to ‘get bills through quick step’

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has announced that a number of party leaders met virtually on Friday morning to “plan ways to get bills through in a quick step way”.

She added that “chief whips will now meet to progress this work”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson of the DUP, Alliance leader Naomi Long, Colum Eastwood of the SDLP and Michelle O’Neill all met, while UUP leader Doug Beattie was unable to attend due to other commitments.

The proposed meeting between Northern Ireland leaders was initially thought to be called off because the DUP were not invited.

As DUP First Minister Givan tendered his resignation, Sinn Fein called on the Secretary of State to call an early election, but there are fears that essential laws could be stymied if this occurs.

Ms O’Neill also tweeted to say that some of the bills to be “got over the line” before the mandate include “sexual offences and trafficking, organ donation, welfare mitigation, integrated education, autism and climate legislation”.

The Ulster Unionists’ Doug Beattie and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long earlier said they believed the DUP should have been asked to attend the morning’s meeting after confusion over who was invited.

"I wrote back to Michelle myself yesterday and said I felt the party leader meetings need to include all the party leaders, because whatever happened yesterday, the reality is the DUP are still going to be part of the Assembly going forward,” Ms Long told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio show.

"They're still going to be, after the election, potentially involved in an Executive, so I don't think it's helpful to have meetings without them present."

On social media, UUP leader Doug Beattie said on Friday morning: “I said no to a meeting of party leaders because the DUP leader was excluded from the invitation. We will only fix our difficult issues with inclusive dialogue.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy, the finance minister, told the programme his party was “not precious” on who attended the meeting.

The DUP’s Gordon Lyons had said Sinn Fein’s "attempt to exclude the DUP from the Party Leaders’ Forum is symbolic of the disrespect that Party has for the people the DUP represents”.

“The days of Sinn Fein expecting unionists to be seen, but not heard are over,” he commented.

“Power-sharing in Northern Ireland can only have meaning if it is based on the principles of equality and mutual respect.”

Justice Minister Ms Long also compared the DUP and Sinn Fein of being as bad as each other for “walking away” from the Executive.

The late Sinn Fein deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned in early 2017 when DUP first minister Arlene Foster refused to step down temporarily to facilitate an investigation into her handling of the ill-fated Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

Mr McGuinness’ resignation pulled down the powersharing executive, which was not restored until three years later.

“It’s the same tactic - I’m not saying it’s for the same reasons or has the same import,” continued Ms Long.

"This is a very cynical electoral manoeuvre from the DUP, but it has the same impact. It stops us being able to make progress for people in Northern Ireland and there comes a point that we need to be able to work through our differences.

“I’m not denying there’s a problem. But that problem won’t be solved by the NI Executive not being able to meet.

“We can't just walk away every time things aren’t working out for our own individual parties.”

She further accused the DUP’s decision to announce first minister Paul Givan’s resignation on Thursday afternoon of being “a cynical ploy”.

“They’ve waited until they had a safety net in terms of legislation going through Westminster next week and they’ve wired until there is an imminent election.”

“Why did they not walk away two years ago?"

The move by the DUP in relation to the First Minister's position is in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, which places a trade border in the Irish Sea.

If first and deputy first ministers are not re-nominated within a week, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call an Assembly election within a “reasonable” time frame.

Legislation that has almost completed its passage through Westminster would significantly extend this “cooling off” period to up to nine months.

Every other party except the TUV accused Sir Jeffrey Donaldson of collapsing the Executive for selfish political reasons that would harm the people of Northern Ireland.

In a speech after Mr Givan’s resignation announcement, Mr Donaldson insisted that unionist concerns about the protocol had been disregarded for too long.