Stormont criticised for ‘inadequate response’ after 3,820 wildfires in two years

Call for independent environment protection agency over lack of enforcement action

Firefighters tackle blaze at the North Shore in Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

Hot work: Crews battle a gorse fire in the Mournes above Newcastle. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Firefighters have tackled almost 4,000 gorse fires in the last two years.

Figures obtained by the Belfast Telegraph show that in the last 12 months alone, the Fire Service attended 1,872 such blazes.

It comes amid a recent spate of wildfires, with the latest one at Giant’s Park in north Belfast last week.

The Belfast and Mourne Mountains have also been impacted by deliberate blazes in the last few weeks.

In 2020/21 there were 1,948 gorse fires. Since then a total of 3,820 have occurred.

Health Minister Robin Swann has urged people to be careful.

“These fires are causing untold damage to our environment and are also very challenging for the Fire Service,” he said.

“I pay tribute to each and every one of our firefighters who have worked tirelessly in extreme circumstances to bring these fires under control.

“Everyone has a role to play in protecting our landscape so future generations can enjoy and benefit from it.”

Green Party Assembly candidate Rachel Woods said “every mountain on this island burns” in the summer, yet the response from Stormont was “consistently inadequate”.

“The revelation that the Fire Service has responded to thousands of gorse fires in recent years demonstrates the huge scale of this problem,” she said.

“This is a totally man-made situation, and it is not helped by the inaction of the (Environment) minister and the NI Environment Agency.

“Where is the enforcement? How can this be allowed to keep happening every year? The current systems clearly do not work. It’s time for an independent environment protection agency.

“Fires like this can have major implications on this finely balanced environment.

“Our mountains and hills are environments rich in biodiversity and are delicate ecosystems.

“Northern Ireland is already the 12th worst place in the world for biodiversity loss, and incidents like this will do little to help turn that around.

“We must do more to invest in, enhance, and protect spaces like Cave Hill and the Mournes.

“I recently visited the Mournes and met with the new engagement rangers to see the great work they have been doing to promote responsible recreation, advise visitors on how to keep safe, and raise awareness about the serious issues facing the area, such as path erosion, littering and the risk of fires.

“I would encourage every visitor to our outdoor, green spaces to be responsible.”

Gorse fires have a significant impact on our environment and wildlife.

One of the major issues facing fire crews is accessibility, with appliances unable to reach many of the areas where the blazes occur.

Alliance Party environment spokesman John Blair said: “These gorse fires present serious challenges to the resources of our emergency services, especially the Fire and Rescue Service.

“This is in addition to the devastation of wildlife and the natural environment. These factors combined mean risk to human life and wildlife both.

“Greater caution, increased vigilance and a caring approach by users of our open spaces is required, along with a government commitment to a strategy to landscape management to assist the work of those, such as Mourne Heritage Trust, who consistently strive to protect valuable sites and landscapes.”