Stormont deadlock impacting NI response to cost-of-living crisis: report

The new report has been published by the Centre of Progressive Policy

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that has failed to provide a proper response to the cost-of-living crisis, a new report has said.

While those living outside Belfast are impacted by a severe difference in fuel poverty, rent prices here have become the most “overheated” in the UK.

According to the findings from think tank Centre of Progressive Policy (CPP), 68% of the Northern Ireland population depends on heating oil to power their homes, rising to 82% in rural areas with the energy price cap not applicable here.

Despite each household receiving £200 between January and February in aid of this, the CPP explained this did not take into account the varied reliance on heating oil in different parts of the country and came “long after the spike in prices”.

The report also said: “Belfast’s housing stock is also generally more energy-efficient than much of the rest of Northern Ireland, particularly compared to many rural and coastal communities where housing stock tends to be older, larger and more expensive to heat.”

According to 2022 statistics from the National Energy Action group, 45% of households in Northern Ireland are living in fuel poverty, which is defined as a household spending more than 10% of its income on energy costs.

The CPP said the absence of a functioning government in Northern Ireland means that it is the only part of the UK to have lacked a proper policy response to the cost-of-living crisis.

It also claims the rental market has become “the most overheated of the four nations of the UK”, with prices having increased far more than in England, Wales, and Scotland since 2015.

Private rents here rose by 9.9% between March 2022 and March this year, compared to 4.6% in England, 4.4% in Wales, and 5.1% in Scotland.

There is also significant variation within the province, from a low of 1.7% in Derry City and Strabane, to a high of 12.7% in Newry, Mourne and Down.

According to the report, a record 129,710 households are in receipt of receiving universal credit, a figure that has more than doubled since 2020.

“Local leaders fighting this crisis on the ground in Northern Ireland have often had to do so with few resources, little strategic oversight and limited data-led insight about the situation as it confronts them,” said CPP research analyst and report author Ross Mudie.

“Fuel poverty rates are a real cause for concern in Northern Ireland, while soaring private rents in certain areas are adding further pressure.

“With many households outside of Belfast reliant on heating oil, Northern Ireland remains uniquely vulnerable to future price shocks.

“Local authorities know their communities best and they should be granted flexible funding to target the support that is most needed.

“An effective strategic response requires strong governance from the Northern Irish Assembly to both allocate funding and collect the data required to develop effective policy responses to respond to the situation on the ground.”