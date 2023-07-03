Stormont department confirms cost-cutting measures as cycling proficiency scheme among casualties

The Department said they had to make “difficult decisions” within the budget.

An end to road safety advertising and children’s cycling proficiency scheme, as well as a reduction in a number of other key services has been confirmed by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

Having been allocated just £523 million – a 14% cut compared to the previous year – for a resource requirement of around £691 million, DfI have had to implement a number of measures to balance the books.

They confirmed on Monday that departmental spend on road safety advertising would be stopped, while the Cycling Proficiency Scheme that supports teachers to develop children’s cycling skills would also be ended.

A grant for Community Places, which provides independent planning advice to communities, will be reduced, as well as the allocation given to the Active Travel School Programme.

Dial-a-Lift services and the Disability Action Transport Scheme will be funded from 1 August at 95% of the level allocated for April to July, while funding for the Assisted Rural Travel Scheme (ARTS) will continue at current levels.

Community Transport provision for the longer term will be reviewed, to ensure that we are maximising both value for money and outcomes through these key services, while there will be a £53.4 million reduction to ALBs (arms-length bodies).

DfI also said they would continue to assist Translink and NI Water as they work through funding decisions. The Department also highlighted a number of cost-cutting measures that could not be taken in the absence of a minister.

Those included stopping waste-water treatment, reducing road maintenance to emergency response only, reducing winter service to snow clearance only, stopping the community transport programme, switching off streetlights and stopping flood prevention programmes.

The Department added that if political decisions were not taken during the year to increase budget allocations or implement the cost-cutting measures, the 2023/24 spend would exceed the allocation.

Permanent Secretary Julie Harrison said the decisions had been taken after an Equality Impact Assessment (EQIA) had been carried out.

"Over 800 individuals and organisations told us very clearly about the impact of the budget allocation on public services we provide in relation to water, transport and planning, and on the people who need these services,” she said.

"Around 95% of the Department’s resource budget delivers essential, front-line services; the vast majority of which are regulated, statutory, or contractually obliged.

"This leaves very limited scope to make the kind of cuts to spending that are required. That challenge has been exacerbated by decisions that had to be taken last year and which cannot be repeated.

"After carefully considering the responses, I have had to make difficult decisions to ensure DfI and its delivery partners (DVA, Translink, NI Water, and Waterways Ireland) do everything possible to reduce spending and balance their budgets, while at the same time meeting responsibilities to deliver multiple statutory functions and keep people safe.”