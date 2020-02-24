Stormont departments facing £600m budget shortfall, says Murphy

Mr Murphy confirmed the Stormont budget has been postponed until the end of March in order for the Executive to take the Westminster budget into account.

He said: "This morning the Executive agreed that we would be producing our own budget at the end of March. This is to allow for the March 11 budget being done by the British chancellor so we can have a fuller understanding of what funding my be available to us.

"Whatever comes from the March 11 budget, nine years of austerity have had a very serious impact on our public services.

"Undoubtedly the Executive is going to continue to be challenged as a consequence of that."

The Finance Minister said he hopes to meet Treasury officials in London later this week to press the Stormont parties' demands for more cash to meet the commitment made in the New Decade New Approach deal.

He added: "We want to provide first-class services, we want to provide all that is promised in the programme for government, we want to match the commitments that were made under the New Decade, New Approach document.

"That is all a very significant challenge for an incoming Executive, but we want to do that in a collegiate and collaborative way.

"This is the Department of Finance budget as we present it but it is in effect the Executive's budget and so we want to ensure that we get that right.

"On the timing issue ... going after March 11 does present some logistical difficulties but there is more certainty from the Executive's approach in going after March 11 than perhaps going before and having to reallocate funding on the other side of that."